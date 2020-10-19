Factory to Present the World Premiere of ACTS OF FAITH by David Yee

Acts of Faith will stream live for six performances November 19-28, 2020.

To kick off its 2020/21 season, Factory will present the world premiere of acts of faith, by multi-award winning Asian Canadian playwright David Yee, directed by Nina Lee Aquino, and starring Natasha Mumba. Written specifically to be performed for a digital platform, acts of faith will stream live to audiences at home for six performances, November 19-28, 2020. Thanks to the generous support of the TD Bank Group, admission is being offered entirely free of charge to audiences across the country and beyond.

acts of faith tells a story about the power of faith, the inescapable persistence of our online identities, and the nature of truth in a digital age. The story follows Faith, a young woman who gets mistaken for a prophet. When a questionable religious leader attempts to take advantage of her, she begins using her 'gift' to right wrongs and punish the wicked. As her spiritual notoriety grows, her own faith gradually erodes, driving her away from her home, the church, and all the secrets those places hold. Her quest for truth amidst an overabundance of facts and faiths is a timely meditation on how we construct our realities and how the things we have faith in are so easily believed while almost effortlessly falsified. Far from home, Faith will come up against the ultimate test of her beliefs, her resolve... and the extraordinary questions of who, what and why we forgive.



Admission is free of charge, however audiences will have to register in advance on Factory Theatre's website to secure a spot for their preferred performance night (https://www.factorytheatre.ca/shows/acts-of-faith/). Information on how to access the live streamed performance will be sent out to registered audience members via email 24 hrs before the performance. acts of faith will be performed for six nights - November 19, 20, 21 & 26, 27, 28 at 7:30PM. Each show is performed live and will be streamed to registered audience members watching from home via Factory Theatre's website.



David Yee (playwright) is a mixed race actor and playwright, born and raised in Toronto. He is the co-founding Artistic Director of fu-GEN Theatre Company, Canada's premiere professional Asian Canadian theatre company. A Dora Mavor Moore Award nominated actor and playwright, his work has been produced internationally and at home, including the World Premiere of acquiesce which debuted on the Factory stage in 2016. He is a two-time Governor General's Literary Award nominee for his plays lady in the red dress and carried away on the crest of a wave, which won the award in 2015 along with the Carol Bolt Award in 2013.





With a string of firsts in Asian Canadian theatre, Nina Lee Aquino (director) was the founding Artistic Director of fu-GEN Asian Canadian theatre company, organized the first Asian Canadian theatre conference, edited the first (2-volume) Asian Canadian play anthology, and co-edited the first (award-winning) book on Asian Canadian theatre. She became Artistic Director of Cahoots Theatre, currently holds the same position at Factory Theatre and is now the youngest President of the Professional Association of Canadian Theatres. She has directed world premieres and revivals at theatres across the country and has won the Ken McDougall Award, the John Hirsch Prize, and three Dora Awards for Outstanding Direction.



Natasha Mumba (actor) was born in Kalulushi, Zambia and is currently based in Toronto. She graduated from The National Theatre School of Canada and selected credits include Factory Theatre: Trout Stanley; Canadian Stage: Measure for Measure, Much Ado About Nothing; Shaw Festival: The Hound of the Baskervilles, Henry V, Dracula, Middletown,The Adventures of the Black Girl, Alice in Wonderland; Obsidian Theatre: School Girls; Or the African Mean Girls Play; and The Citadel: The Untold story of Robin Hood.

