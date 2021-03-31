Factory Theatre Presents THROUGH THE EYES By Ahdri Zhina Mandiela

Factory ends its innovative 20/21 season with a reimagining of the Canadian classic, THROUGH THE EYES by acclaimed playwright Don Druick. This radical new interpretation will be directed by award winning artist ahdri zhina mandiela, and star Zorana Sadiq as the Courtier.

THROUGH THE EYES will be streaming live from Factory Theatre's studio theatre for 6 performances, April 29 to May 8, 2021 at 7:30pm EST. Thanks to the generous support of the TD Bank Group, admission is being offered entirely free of charge to audiences across the country and beyond.

THROUGH THE EYES is a play about seeing: about how a great artist offers a new way of looking at the world, and about how when we tell a story, we see new details and come to new conclusions about the story and our place within it. THROUGH THE EYES is told from the view of an unnamed courtier assigned to serve as Gianlorenzo Bernini's translator while the great artist sculpts a portrait of King Louis XIV.

In an opulent and dangerous world, bristling with cruelty and intrigue, tyrannized by passion and violence, the courtier steers Bernini through a maze of political conspiracies and consoles him through his many disputes with the impetuous and wilful King. Inspired by modern Influencer culture and using the lens of social media, mediating technology, and "curated feeds," this contemporary re-interpretation of a Classic Canadian play invites audiences into a world of 21st Century Baroque intrigue where the stakes are high and self-presentation is everything.

Learn more at https://www.factorytheatre.ca/shows/through-the-eyes/.