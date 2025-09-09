ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure To Be Presented At Roy Thomson Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roy Thomson Hall will present ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure on Friday, June 26, 2026. The ELDEN RING Symphonic Adventure will feature montages from the multi-award-winning video game accompanied by the beautiful sounds of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

Released in 2022 following on from the acclaimed DARK SOULS series, ELDEN RING was directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki with worldbuilding provided by George R. R. Martin. It quickly became a video game phenomenon, selling over 20 million copies to date and winning Game of the Year at the 2022 Game Awards.

ELDEN RING features the ground-breaking score by Tsukasa Saitoh, Shoi Miyazawa, Tai Tomisawa, Yuka Kitamura, and Yoshimi Kudo, which received multiple award nominations including at the BAFTA Game Awards and The Game Awards.

The story of ELDEN RING is at the heart of the concert experience, as the audience relives major moments of the game via 4K montages perfectly synchronized with the orchestra and choir, for an immersive experience, accompanied by an original lighting design and sound effects.

This unique tour is being developed by Overlook Events, creators of the world-famous Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure, Saint Seiya Symphonic Adventure and Assassin's Creed Symphonic Adventure, among many other creations.

ELDEN RING, developed by FromSoftware Inc. and produced by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG and FromSoftware's largest game to date, set within a world full of mystery and peril. The game features vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly. Players can traverse the breathtaking world on foot or on horseback, alone or online with other players, and fully immerse themselves in the grassy plains, suffocating swamps, spiralling mountains, foreboding castles and other sites of grandeur on a scale never seen before in a FromSoftware title.