EAST COAST KITCHEN PARTY Comes to the Grand Theatre Next Week

Performances run April 18th through May 7th, 2023.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Following nine captivating productions, and a year of uninterrupted live theatre, the Grand Theatre closes its 2022/23 season on a celebratory note with Neptune Theatre's East Coast Kitchen Party from April 18th through May 7th.

"I can think of no better production to end our first full season back - LIVE! And in Person - than East Coast Kitchen Party," announces Dennis Garnhum, Grand Theatre Artistic Director. "Filled with glorious and uplifting music from the Maritimes, paired with performances by some of London's most talented musicians, this is a true celebration of Canadian talent, tradition, and togetherness."

East Coast Kitchen Party offers an authentically Nova Scotian experience - filled with singing, dancing, and shouts of "sociable!" It's a concert celebration set in a kitchen, where the instruments come out, and friends start to play some of the best music that the East Coast has to offer. Each performance will see the stunning cast of four Maritimers, joined by an outstanding lineup of 23 London, Ontario musicians, who will drop in to give the party a very local flavour.

A lively and interactive show by nature, the Grand's production of East Coast Kitchen Party will welcome ten patrons to sit on the Spriet Stage and enjoy the entirety of the show directly from "inside the kitchen." These special tickets are available to patrons starting Thursday, April 13th for $35 per ticket. Further, both pre-show and at intermission, all patrons are able to order and enjoy a drink from the full-scale kitchen bar on-stage - presenting a unique theatre-going experience.

Reprising their roles from the 2018 world premiere of East Coast Kitchen Party (also known as: Argyle Street Kitchen Party) at the Neptune Theatre, and making their Grand Theatre debuts, are: Karen Lizotte, Celia Owen, Malia Rogers, and award-winning musician and East Coast Kitchen Party co-creator, Ian Sherwood. At the helm of the production is Nova Scotia-based actor, director, and educator, Samantha Wilson. Rounding out the talented production team is: Set Designer Andrew Cull, Lighting Designer Vicky Williams, and Stage Manager Suzanne McArthur.

Originally titled Argyle Street Kitchen Party, East Coast Kitchen Party was conceived and created at the Neptune Theatre in Halifax, Nova Scotia in 2018 by Neptune Artistic Director, Jeremy Webb and recognized folk musician, Ian Sherwood. Following its world premiere, the production was initially programmed to open the Grand's 2020 season, to help unveil the Theatre's $9.5 million renovation, but was rescheduled to close the 2022/23 season in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. After a city-wide application process, in March 2023 the Grand Theatre - with the generous support of Tourism London and London Music Office - announced that 23 London guest artists would be joining the party for a 15-minute set on stage, and another 30-minute set immediately following the show in the Drewlo Lounge.

"London audiences don't have to leave home to visit the East Coast this spring," exclaims Director Samantha Wilson. "Our kitchen party will have you tapping your feet and singing along as we transport you to a Maritime kitchen in full swing. But, be aware, our talented musicians have been known to cause homesickness in transplanted East Coasters. Come raise a glass with us!"

East Coast Kitchen Party is on the Spriet Stage from April 18th through May 7th, 2023. Tickets start at $35 and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street.




