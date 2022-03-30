Dora Mavor Moore Awards to Return and Proceed In-Person in September

The annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards, produced by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA), celebrate excellence in the city's professional performing arts sector for theatre, dance and opera. Following last season's cancellation of the Dora Awards ceremony, prompted by no in person productions for 2020-2021, TAPA will welcome a return to in-person on-stage award presentations for 2021-2022. TAPA has adopted a revised schedule for the 2022 Dora Mavor Moore Awards Ceremony due to COVID-19 health restrictions which forced postponements to a number of live performances beyond the typical Dora Award adjudication period. As such, the Board of Directors of TAPA and PAIS are pleased to announce that the 42nd Annual Dora Mavor Moore Awards will take place September 19, 2022, venue TBA.

Kelly Straughan, TAPA Board President notes, "The performing arts industry has been suffering for so long under pandemic conditions that it will be joyous to bring the community together under the same roof once more. Shifting the ceremony to September as a one-time exception will enhance the feeling of rebirth and renewal, as it aligns with the beginning of the new 'theatre season.'"

Jacoba Knaapen, TAPA Executive Director, "The Dora Awards have always been a celebratory event, but this year there will be a profound change in the sense of occasion. We have proven time and again that we are a resilient sector and that when things get tough, we come together to survive and thrive. This alone is worthy of celebration! Performers, administrators, designers, producers - they are all individuals with enormous collective talent. A return to recognizing their contributions to the Toronto arts & culture sector is long overdue."

Chris Goddard, Dora Awards Board (PAIS) President comments, "Heartfelt congratulations to the TAPA members able to reopen to in-person work these past months and to those yet to come! You continue to create and inspire and fight the odds and I look forward to toasting your tenacity at the Awards Ceremony!"

46 award Categories across 7 Divisions, adjudicated by 40+ jurors will be presented in September along with 5 Ancillary Awards. More details coming soon.

The Dora Mavor Moore Awards are administered by the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA).