Disney's MOANA Live-to-Film Concert Announced At Roy Thomson Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roy Thomson Hall, Disney Concerts and AMP Worldwide will present Disney’s Moana Live-To-Film Concert on Monday, October 6, 2025.

Disney’s Moana Live-To-Film Concert, features a full-length screening of the beloved movie accompanied by live performances of a unique on-stage musical ensemble of top Hollywood studio musicians, Polynesian rhythm masters and vocalists, celebrating the music and songs from this award-winning Walt Disney Animation Studios’ classic.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 23 at 10am ET and can be purchased at 416-872-4255 or www.roythomsonhall.com.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that range from advance notice for upcoming shows, early access to ticket sales, members lounge access, exclusive monthly ticket contests, personalized ticketing service, special discounts, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between five levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, Marquee Club, Marquee Circle and our new Corporate Marquee Club.

To learn more about our membership tiers, visit https://www.mhrth.com/about/membership.

Comments

Best Play - Live Standings Oh, Mary! - 29% John Proctor Is the Villain - 20% Stranger Things: The First Shadow - 13% Vote Now!