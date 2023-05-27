Diamond Heart Productions to Present Immersive THE WILL OF A WOMAN at Toronto Fringe

Performances are July 5-16, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Pa Photo 3 Revolutionary Adaptation of RICHARD II to Hit the Stage at the Stratford Festival's Tom Patterson Theatre
Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre Photo 4 Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre

Exclusive Photos: First Look AT GOD OF CARNAGE at the CAA Theatre

Diamond Heart Productions, led by BIPOC Artistic Director Shan Fernando, will present The Will Of A Woman as part of the 2023 Toronto Fringe Festival at the Spadina Museum (285 Spadina Road). Performances are July 5-16, 2023.

The Will Of A Woman is an immersive theatre experience with very limited seats at the Spadina Museum! This thought-provoking play written by award winning playwright Steven Elliott Jackson ("The Seat Next To The King", "The Garden Of Alla", "Three Ordinary Men") and directed by Shan Fernando ("Flowers For Alex"), tells the true story of Elizabeth Bethune Campbell who in the 1920s discovered that her mother's trust had fallen victim to money fraud. Elizbeth must face the challenge of standing up for her rights, becoming the first woman to defend herself before the Privy Council in England.

The Will Of A Woman is performed by Madryn McCabe, Jim Armstrong, Thomas Gough, Jade Dunlop, and Gregory Watts. It is assistant Directed and Stage Managed by Sophia Furlano, costumed by Andra Bradish and Tracy Gorman.

From the Director: At the end of 2022, I approached Steven Elliott Jackson with a proposition: Let's put on a show inside the Spadina Museum. The gorgeous mansion (which typically gets overlooked because of its flashier neighbour Casa Loma) is filled with incredible history, and we are thrilled to be able to premiere a feminist-focused, historical play in it. The backdrop of the original furniture, meticulously re-created wallpapers, and walls of art allow for Elizabeth's story to not only be placed in a location accurate to the timeline, but allows for the audience to feel engulfed in the story. This opportunity, which is limited to 25 tickets per show, is not one to be missed by theatre lovers, or history buffs alike. ~Shan Fernando

Diamond Heart Productions is a new Toronto-based theatre company, with the hope of challenging preconceived notions, while embracing and celebrating the trials and tribulations of life. They want to give opportunities to BIPOC, 2SLGBTQ+, and female identifying artists while producing thoughtful and entertaining theatre/events. They seek to analyze and present many themes, including but not limited to acceptance, standing up for one's self, and belonging.

Performance Schedule

Wed July 5 - 8:00 pm

Thu July 6 - 8:00 pm

Fri July 7 - 7:00 pm + 9:00 pm

Sun July 9 - 7:00 pm

Wed July 12 - 8:00 pm

Thu July 13 - 7:00 pm + 9:00 pm

Fri July 14 - 7:00 pm + 9:00 pm

Sat July 15 - 8:00 pm

Sun July 16 - 7:00 pm

Tickets will be released in late June.
https://fringetoronto.com/

https://diamondheartproductions.ca



RELATED STORIES - Toronto

FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16 Photo
FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16

One Little Goat, the acclaimed Toronto-based theatre company, is tackling its most ambitious project to date… a sprawling 17-episode reading of one of the most mesmerizingly elusive novels of the 20th century, James Joyce’s “Finnegans Wake.” The filmed readings of the book star Irish-Canadian actor Richard Harte, who reads each chapter in front of audiences of varying sizes, in unique locations in multiple cities. 

The Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This June Photo
The Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This June

2SLGBTQ+ stories take centre stage at the Stratford Festival for Pride Month and throughout the 2023 season. The month begins with the world première of Casey and Diana by Nick Green and directed by Andrew Kushnir, as well as the openings of Rent, directed by Thom Allison, and Richard II, adapted by Brad Fraser, and conceived and directed by Jillian Keiley.

Anesti Danelis Brings ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Buddies in Bad Times Theatres 2023 Queer Photo
Anesti Danelis Brings ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 2023 Queer Pride Festival

Award-winning comedian, musician, and viral internet sensation, Anesti Danelis returns from the deep dark web with his guitar, piano, and violin to present his highly anticipated new show Artificially Intelligent at the iconic Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (12 Alexander St) this June 3rd as part of their 2023 Queer Pride Festival. 

THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD Comes to the Shaw Festival Photo
THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD Comes to the Shaw Festival

Jackie Maxwell returns to the Shaw Festival to direct The Playboy of the Western World – the play that stoked the fires of Irish nationalism and sparked the infamous Dublin “Playboy Riots” of 1907. Previews of J.M. Synge's funny and enthralling masterwork of the Irish Literary Renaissance begins May 25 in the theatre named after The Shaw's former A.D. – the Jackie Maxwell Studio Theatre.


More Hot Stories For You

FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16FINNEGANS WAKE Theater-Film Project Launches Bloomsday Festival June 16
The Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This JuneThe Stratford Festival Celebrates Pride This June
Anesti Danelis Brings ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 2023 Queer Pride FestivalAnesti Danelis Brings ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT to Buddies in Bad Times Theatre's 2023 Queer Pride Festival
THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD Comes to the Shaw FestivalTHE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD Comes to the Shaw Festival

Videos

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Video Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA Video
A SOLDIER'S PLAY Arrives in LA
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination Video
Bonnie Milligan's Life Just Got Better with a Tony Nomination
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes Video
Elijah Rhea Johnson Is Stepping Into MJ's Shoes
View all Videos

Toronto SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GOD OF CARNAGE
CAA Theatre (5/23-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wait Until Dark Presented by The Hive
Lester B. Pearson Memorial Theatre (6/23-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Prom
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (5/17-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan: The Panto
St Jacobs Country Playhouse (11/29-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Huron Country Playhouse Mainstage (8/09-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Razzmatazz for Kids
Wychwood Theatre (8/12-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Year With Frog and Toad
Wychwood Theatre (7/08-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wizard of Oz: The Panto
Huron Country Playhouse South Huron Stage (6/07-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rainbow Fish the Musical
Wychwood Theatre (7/22-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# No Save Points
ArtSpace Lighthouse (6/06-6/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You