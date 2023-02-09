DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN Premieres on Stratfest@Home Today
Wole Soyinka’s theatre masterpiece joins a collection of works curated for Black History Month, featuring Black stories told by Black artists.
The Stratford Festival's filmed performance of Death and the King's Horseman will debut for streaming world-wide on Thursday, February 9, 2023 via Stratfest@Home.
Wole Soyinka's theatre masterpiece joins a collection of works curated for Black History Month, featuring Black stories told by Black artists. Additional titles in this collection include:
· Voice - Prairie Theatre Exchange
· Unarmed Verses - National Film Board
· Black Soul - National Film Board
· Meet Chloe - Carousel Players, written by Cameron Grant
· House Notes with Old Heads (podcast) - E.B. Smith and Addae Moon
· From Our Point of View (series) - Robert Ball, hosted by Hollywood Jade
· Whose Lives Matter (panel discussion) - Stratford Festival, The Meighen Forum
Death and the King's Horseman finds us in British-occupied Nigeria following the recent death of Yoruba king, the Alafin, as his horseman, Elesin, prepares to conduct his final duty of accompanying his king into the afterlife. While lustily enjoying the pleasures of this world, Elesin proudly anticipates his transition to the next - but the sacred ritual is interrupted, resulting in unforeseen tragedy. Inspired by a real-life incident, Soyinka's masterpiece celebrates a community striving to uphold its culture in the face of colonial power.
Directed for the stage by Tawiah M'Carthy and for the screen by Nicholas Shields, the production was captured live on October 7, 2022.
Anthony Santiago as Elesin and Amaka Umeh as the Praise-Singer are joined by Graham Abbey as Simon Pilkings, Kwaku Adu-Poku as Olunde, Akosua Amo-Adem as Iyaloja, Maev Beaty as Jane Pilkings, Josue Laboucane as The Prince, Pulga Muchochoma as Joseph, and Ngabo Nabea as Sergeant Amusa. Also in the cast are Bola Aiyeola, Celia Aloma, isi bhakhomen, Joella Crichton, Déjah Dixon-Green, Ijeoma Emesowum, Matthew Kabwe, Kevin Kruchkywich, Rachel Jones, Andrea Rankin, Tyrone Savage, Espoir Segbeaya and Norman Yeung. They are accompanied by onstage musicians, Amado Dedeu García, Adékúnlé Olórundáre (Kunle), Erik Samuel and Oluwakayode Sodunke.
Join us online for Death and the King's Horseman, the entire Black History Month collection, and also five additional filmed performances from our 70th season including All's Well That Ends Well (available now) as well as Hamlet, The Miser, Richard III and 1939 (coming soon). For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca. Covering media may contact Melissa Mae Shipley via email at mshipley@stratfordfestival.ca for screener access. View the trailer on YouTube.com/StratfordFestival.
Production support was generously provided by Barbara & John Schubert.
Support for the 2022 season at the Tom Patterson Theatre was generously provided by Daniel Bernstein & Claire Foerster.
Corporate support for the 2022 season at the Tom Patterson Theatre was generously provided by BMO Financial Group (BMO).
Support for Stratford Festival On Film is generously provided by The John and Myrna Daniels Charitable Foundation, Laura Dinner & Richard Rooney, The Jenkins Family Foundation, The Henry White Kinnear Foundation, Elizabeth Lang and Family, Ophelia & Mike Lazaridis, The Catherine and Maxwell Meighen Foundation, Sandra & Jim Pitblado, The Slaight Family Foundation, Robert & Jacqueline Sperandio, and an anonymous donor.
Death and the King's Horseman
By Wole Soyinka
CAST (in alphabetical order)
Graham Abbey Simon Pilkings
Kwaku Adu-Poku Olunde, Wole
Bola Aiyeola Adedoja, Guest at the Ball
Celia Aloma Olabisi, Guest at the Ball
Akosua Amo-Adem Iyaloja
Maev Beaty Jane Pilkings
isi bhakhomen Omosalewa, Guest at the Ball
Joella Crichton Understudy
Déjah Dixon-Green Apinke, Guest at the Ball
Ijeoma Emesowum Ariyike, Guest at the Ball
Rachel Jones Companion to The Resident, Tourist
Matthew Kabwe Constable, Companion to Elesin
Kevin Kruchkywich The Resident
Josue Laboucane The Prince, Tourist
Pulga Muchochoma Joseph, Adeife, Constable
Ngabo Nabea Sergeant Amusa
Andrea Rankin Companion to The Prince, Tourist
Anthony Santiago Elesin
Tyrone Savage Aide-de-camp (Bob)
Espoir Segbeaya Wuraola, Guest at the Ball
Amaka Umeh Olohun-iyo - Praise-Singer
Norman Yeung Constable, Tourist, Guest at the Ball
Onstage Musicians - Percussion
Amado Dedeu García
Adékúnlé Olórundáre (Kunle)
Erik Samuel
Oluwakayode Sodunke
ARTISTIC CREDITS
Director Tawiah M'Carthy
Dramaturge and Cultural Consultant Wolé Oguntokun
Set Designer Rachel Forbes
Costume Designer Sarah Uwadiae
Lighting Designer Christopher Dennis
Sound Designer Debashis Sinha
Music Director and Composer Adékúnlé Olórundáre (Kunle)
Movement Director Brad Cook
Choreographer Jaz 'Fairy J' Simone
Yoruba Dialect Coach Wolé Oguntokun
Supervising Fight Director Geoff Scovell
Associate Set Designer Jawon Kang
Assistant Director Mũkonzi Mũsyoki
Assistant Costume Designer Patricia Reilly
Assistant Lighting Designer Christian Horoszczak
Assistant Sound Designer Adam Campbell
Contributing Field Recordist Jude Nwankwo
Assistant Fight Director Jennifer Dzialoszynski
Fight Captain Matthew Kabwe
Movement Captain Pulga Muchochoma
Stage Manager Maxwell T. Wilson
Assistant Stage Managers Alice Ferreyra Galliani, Sam Hale
Apprentice Stage Manager May Nemat Allah
Production Assistant Elizabeth Richardson
Production Stage Manager Meghan Callan
Technical Director Greg Dougherty
FILM PRODUCTION: STRATFORD FESTIVAL
Administrative Director Shelley Stevenson
Associate Director of Digital Content Genna Dixon
Associate Technical Director David Campbell
Digital Producing Assistant Marie Fewer-Muncic
FILM PRODUCTION: SUEDE PRODUCTIONS
Directed for Film Nicholas Shields
Camera Operators Cameron Hucker, Jordan Krug, Michael Evans, Aaron Hucker, Chris Pickle, Sikandar Saleem, Leo Cardelli, Henry Nadasdi
Editor Jordan Krug
Editing Assistants Aaron Hucker, Cameron Hucker, Jett Shields
Sound Mixing Jordan Krug