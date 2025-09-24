Cast & Creative Team Set For Necessary Angel's MOONLIGHT SCHOONER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Necessary Angel Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team of the world premiere of Moonlight Schooner by Kanika Ambrose. Produced in association with Canadian Stage and Tarragon Theatre, Moonlight Schooner will run from November 21 to December 14, 2025 at Canadian Stage's Berkeley Street Theatre.

It's May Day 1958. A small group of Black sailors are stranded on the island of St. Kitts after a terrible storm. The sailors indulge in a responsibility-free night on the town, as the looming unknowns of imperialism threaten their dreams of a better future.

Moonlight Schooner features a notable ensemble of Canadian stage and screen stars: Lisa Codrington, danjelani ellis, Daren A. Herbert, Tony Ofori, and Jamie Robinson.

Said director Sabryn Rock: "I believe Moonlight Schooner to be Kanika's most ambitious work yet. She gives a voice to the voiceless and delicately balances humour with heartbreak. I am particularly drawn to her writing because she always swings big and never takes the easy way out. It was crucial to secure the right company of actors and creative team with a certain gravitas and fearlessness to go where Kanika demands and I am endlessly lucky that the team we've assembled fits the bill and then some."

"Moonlight Schooner is the most personal piece I have written to date. It explores issues that affect my family to this day," shared playwright and Necessary Angel Associate Artistic Director Kanika Ambrose. "I am grateful to have a team of skilled and sensitive artists to go on this journey. My hope is that this story will open conversations around these very delicate, but not unique, lived experiences in a way that can encourage healing and growth."

The Moonlight Schooner creative team also includes: Shannon Lea Doyle (Set Designer), Des'ree Gray (Costume Designer), Raha Javanfar (Lighting Designer), and Thomas Ryder Payne (Sound Designer).

Moonlight Schooner Details

On stage November 21 to December 14, 2025

Berkeley Street Theatre (26 Berkeley Street, Toronto ON, M5A 2W3)

Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 40 mins no intermission.

Content Notice: Mature language and content. Age Recommendation: 14+

Special Performances:

‣ Caribbean Communities Night Nov 22 @ 7:30pm

‣ Complimentary Childcare Nov 30 @ 2pm

‣ Black Out Night Dec 2 @ 7:30pm

‣ Post-show Talkback Dec 4 @ 7:30pm

‣ Pre-show Talk & Relaxed Performance Dec 6 @ 2pm

‣ ASL Interpreted Performance Dec 9 @ 7:30pm

‣ Post-show Talkback Dec 11 @ 7:30pm

‣ Pre-show Talk Dec 13 @ 2pm