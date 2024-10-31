Cast Announced for Canadian Stage's THE WIZARD OF OZ

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



With the holidays right around the corner, Canadian Stage has just announced complete casting and creative team details for the next chapter of Ross Petty’s beloved holiday Panto – THE WIZARD OF OZ: THE TOTO-LY AWESOME FAMILY MUSICAL. The Panto returns to the historic Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre from December 6th to January 5th, with Petty now serving as Executive Producer Emeritus.



Taking up the mantle of this iconic 25-year tradition, Canadian Stage has proudly stepped up to lead the next chapter of larger-than-life holiday pantomimes with an all-out irreverent twist on the timeless tale of The Wizard of Oz. Audiences of all ages will join Dorothy and her friends on a hilarious romp through the fantastical landscapes of TorOZto. Along the way, they’ll see fantastical sets, spectacular costumes, and enjoy some very silly parodies of hit songs by Beyonce, Billie Eilish and more! Get ready to cheer on Team Dorothy as Plumbum, the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man and Scarecrow help to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West (End) and find their way to the CN Power to discover the identity of the Wizard of TorOzto! Hint: she loves a bike lane!



A mainstay of the Panto and the Stratford Festival, Dan Chameroy returns to play his beloved character Plumbum alongside another Panto favourite, Eddie Glen, as The Scarecrow, and multi-Dora winner Vanessa Sears as the Wicked Witch of the West. Julio Pulo steps into Dorothy’s Ruby Blundstones after her star turn as Anne Boleyn in the Toronto production of Six. Chameroy, Glen, and Sears are joined by an eclectic cast of musical talents including Saphire Demitro, Jordan Bell, Andrew Broderick, Jonathan Cullen, Sierra Holder, and Kirstyn Russelle. Coal Mine Theatre co-founder and another long-time member of the Panto family, Ted Dysktra, directs and the script comes from six-time Panto scribe Matt Murray.



“The Panto has been a beloved Toronto holiday tradition for over 25 years and while Ross was ready to retire from producing, audiences were definitely not ready to let the Panto retire,” comments Canadian Stage Artistic Director Brendan Healy. “The holiday season is all about spending time with family and friends and the Panto is a show that you can bring everyone from your kids to your grandparents to - it is truly an experience that is great fun for everyone and a joy to share in with loved ones. As the producers of Dream in High Park for over 40 years – a similarly family-friendly theatrical tradition – the Panto is a perfect addition to Canadian Stage’s annual programming.”



Ross Petty first launched the Toronto Panto in 1996 with a production of Robin Hood in which he starred alongside his wife, the illustrious global ballet star Karen Kain. Petty produced the raucously over-the-top show every year following - even offering virtual editions in 2020 and 2021 – turning it into a must-see Toronto holiday season tradition in the years to come. The Panto as produced by Ross Petty Productions returned live in 2022 with Peter Pan: The Final Flight and now the campy Panto baton has been passed to Canadian Stage to continue, as a new annual feature of their seasons.



