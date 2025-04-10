Entrepreneurs Neil Seeman and Dionne England Host 'The Writer As Entrepreneur' Course

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Entrepreneurs Neil Seeman and Dionne England will be co-teaching the highly anticipated “The Writer As Entrepreneur” course May 1st – July 3rd, University of Toronto School of Continuing Studies, St. George Campus. Neil Seeman is a Canadian author, professor, Internet entrepreneur, mental health advocate, non-fiction book publisher, and the successful author of “Accelerated Minds.” Seeman takes readers and audiences alike outside the comfortable and safe zone to what's on the horizon—in a clear and relatable voice. “The Writer As Entrepreneur” taps into that. Seeman's innovative thinking led to the launch of “Sutherland House Experts” (SHE) publishing house in 2023. Seeman will be joined by acclaimed published author, business consultant and coach, Dionne England. England (SHE's “Chief Story Finder”) brings a unique, passionate perspective —and humour—to the course. “The Writer As Entrepreneur” course teaches how to draw on your leadership skills as an entrepreneur to write elegantly for a broad audience.

The publishing industry continues to experience rapid innovation and change leaving some writers with more questions than answers around what publishing option is best for them. This course will review the most popular publishing options available and discuss why one option would be preferable based on the author profile.

Both Seeman and England have achieved success in their fields through authentic leadership. This course teaches self-awareness in order for your quiet voice to be heard—and to get published. Writers need more than talent and tenacity to achieve success. They must learn to promote themselves and their manuscripts to audiences and stakeholders. Together, Neil Seeman and Dionne England will help you get there.

To register for the course and join the community of entrepreneurial writers: https://learn.utoronto.ca/programs-courses/courses/4121-writer-entrepreneur

Comments