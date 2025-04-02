LUMINATO FESTIVAL Set to Return to Toronto in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Luminato Festival will return June 4-22 to ignite Toronto with bold, playful, and of the moment art experiences that transform the people, places and possibilities of the city.

"Luminato presents once-in-a-lifetime, inclusive art experiences that showcase the best of Toronto, our country, and the world," says Celia Smith, CEO of Luminato Festival and expert in urban transformation. "We create moments that inspire and connect us and lead to positive change in our everyday lives."

The theme of Luminato 2025, DAY:NIGHT explores how we inhabit the city in a 24-hour cycle. From dusk to dawn and dawn to dusk, any given day can be ordinary or extraordinary. Artistic Director Olivia Ansell says “First breath, dawn light through to last dance and final word - the 2025 program asks us to reflect on the cycle of our collective lives and how we engage, disrupt and exist in time and space as a community. Be it the first or the last of things, we invite locals and visitors to encounter Toronto differently.”

This year's festival ignites both day and night culture engaging audiences around the clock with a dynamic mix of music, dance, and theatre, along with immersive, family-friendly, and free public art. With the city as its canvas, Luminato brings art encounters to outdoor spaces, transit stations, theatres, galleries, and neighbourhoods across the Toronto area. Over 1000 artists from Canada and afar reimagine this city with compelling public art over three blockbuster weeks with 12 world premieres, 8 commissions and 14 exclusives from 10 countries.

Day one opens with opera visionary Krystian Lada's Dawn Chorus (Poland) as it transforms Union Station into a living symphony. Award-winning photographer Nadya Kwandibens' (Anishinaabe/Ojibwe) Night/Shifts captures the lives of Toronto's night workers and displays them across the TTC and beyond. At Luminato at Harbourfront, the vibrant festival hub, First Breath by UK's Luke Jerram celebrates new life born in Toronto each day with a breathtaking light installation. Terceradix Luminarium is an immersive, otherworldly structure of colour and light at Harbourfront Centre by UK artists Architects of Air.

Also at Luminato at Harbourfront is Teatro La Plaza's (Peru) Hamlet which reimagines Shakespeare's most famous work with eight incredible actors with Down syndrome, giving it new relevance. A Glimpse of Quincy: Celebrating the Legendary Quincy Jones is arranged and produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Larnell Lewis.

Theatre and dance highlights include Tim Crouch's hypnotic story of loss, An Oak Tree (UK) presented in partnership with TO Live, where each performance features a different guest artist, revealed only at curtain time, at the Jane Mallett Theatre. Artists include Amanda Cordner, Amrit Kaur, Qasim Khan, Daniel MacIvor, Karen Robinson, and Jean Yoon, with more to be announced. Red Like Fruit by Hannah Moscovitch, co-presented with Soulpepper and produced by 2B Theatre, explores themes of power and complicity in the post-#MeToo era. Queen of the Night Communion, co-produced with Tapestry Opera, is an immersive opera experience that transforms baroque tradition at Metropolitan United Church. What the Day Owes to the Night by Compagnie Hervé KOUBI (France/Algeria) and in partnership with TO Live and Fall For Dance North, blends capoeira, martial arts, and Sufi traditions in a captivating dance performance. The world premiere of HANS: My Life in Fairytales by Craig Francis and Rick Miller, uses puppetry, video, and clowning to bring Hans Christian Andersen's extraordinary stories to life. Canadian/Columbian collaboration Nigamon/Tunai by Émilie Monnet and Waira Nina is a poetic manifesto against extractivism, land destruction, and displacement. Theo x Travis: Jazz is Dead is a high-energy fusion of jazz, hip-hop, and R&B, featuring trumpeter Theo Croker and tap dancer Travis Knights, co-presented by dance Immersion.

Luminato will showcase a number of remarkable free public art installations and performances that connect art directly to the people. THAW by Australia's Legs on the Wall is an epic eight-hour performance which makes climate change impossible to ignore with a 2.7-tonne block of ice suspended over Sankofa Square. Rainbow Dreams by Japanese born, Australian based, Hiromi Tango creates three unique rainbow-filled environments at Brookfield Properties that invite the public to explore pathways toward well-being. Flamboyant and defiantly joyous, Dandyism by Rwandan born, UK based Ziza Patrick celebrates the timeless swagger of African style through powerful street and contemporary dance.

Luminato at Harbourfront will also feature free experiences for all ages throughout the day. Notable hub highlights include Sangam, curated by The Tawoos Initiative, creates a confluence of rhythms from South Asia. Featuring the highly anticipated North American debut by the uncensored voice of Pakistan - legendary rap pioneer, Faris Shafi, and a return of the popularly demanded electronic music producer and composer Talal Qureshi. Miigwech Collective curates an exciting line-up of Indigenous music artists including blues and country artist Crystal Shawanda, pop and R&B singer Alicia Kayley, and electronic world beats artist Tica. Lulaworld celebrates Latin and Indigenous music, including Colombia's revolutionary La Pambelé orchestra, the electrifying Afro-Colombian Kombilesa Mí, and the dynamism of Sonic Sancocho's vinyl sets. SANTÉ by Cirque Kikasse (Quebec) brings high-flying acrobatics atop a food truck for gravity-defying feats of fun.

Luminato's sound experiences include:

Immersed by Justin Gray, an innovative audio experience blending Indian classical music, jazz, and electronic soundscapes, co-presented with TD Music Hall

Dusk Soundscapes by Maria Chávez, a live DJ set co-presented with the Art Gallery of Ontario



2025 Luminato Conversation Series and community events include:

Beach Clean Up, hosted by Swim Drink Fish and artist Merle Harley, combines environmental action with creative expression.

For the 2nd year, The Wedge Lecture, co-presented by Wedge Curatorial Projects and part of Luminato's Conversation Series, explores Black Diasporic narratives, identity and issues around representation.

Last Words: Talking in Cemeteries with Canadian Christa Couture & Guests is an intimate exploration of life, death, and legacy in a historic cemetery in Toronto, part of the Conversation Series.

You're All in the Band, presented by Community Music Schools Toronto in association with Luminato Festival, is an immersive musical journey with hundreds of students celebrating joy and inclusion.



Luminato 2025 will also feature the following experiences presented by a number of partners:

Sleep Temple, presented by Jumblies Theatre in association with Luminato Festival.

The 52 Live: Stories of Women Who Transformed Toronto presented by Museum of Toronto in association with Luminato Festival

Gimeno Conducts The Best of Brahms by the Toronto Symphony Orchestra in association with Luminato Festival.

To Dream of Other Places by Emmanuel Osahor, presented by The Power Plant Gallery.

Runway Rivers Public Art Installation by John Notten, programmed and presented by YZD.



Luminato's Industry Series returns for its 8th year, offering opportunities for Canadian artists to learn, share their work and network with global peers.



Under the leadership of Celia Smith and Olivia Ansell, Luminato's transformative vision solidifies its role as a global cultural leader. By redefining how people experience Toronto – both those who live and visit here – the festival positions the city as a premier destination for art, culture, and community. Through Luminato's unwavering commitment to creative transformation and a 2025 festival which highlights environmental sustainability, mental wellbeing, and the wide-ranging experiences inhabiting a 24-hour cycle, the festival contributes to a thriving, connected and inspired city. This June, Luminato again invites the world to explore Toronto's streets, stages, and stories like never before. For full event details, including dates and times, please visit luminatofestival.com.

