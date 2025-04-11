Oren Safdie's BEYOND KEN DRYDEN Premieres at The Young Centre For The Performing Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed playwright Oren Safdie will return to the stage with his most personal work yet. His new solo show, Beyond Ken Dryden, which received critical acclaim during its Montreal run, will make its Toronto premiere at Soulpepper Theatre's Young Centre for the Performing Arts (50 Tank House Lane), running from May 15 to June 1. Blending coming-of-age nostalgia, sports mythology, and political awakening, this intimate performance takes audiences on a deeply reflective journey through Safdie's childhood in Montreal during a time of profound cultural and personal upheaval.

At the heart of Beyond Ken Dryden is Safdie's childhood reverence for legendary goalie Ken Dryden and the Montreal Canadiens, who came to represent hope and stability amid the chaos of his home life. For Safdie, the Canadiens were more than just athletes, they were a source of comfort during turbulent times, a surrogate family of sorts.

Set against the backdrop of a devastating house fire, his parents' tumultuous divorce, and the rising tensions of Quebec's separatist movement, the play skillfully weaves together personal memory and pivotal political moments, including the 1976 election of the Parti Québécois and the resulting mass exodus of Anglophones from the province.

“Hockey in Canada isn't just a sport, it's part of the cultural fabric,” says Oren Safdie. “And growing up, Ken Dryden represented everything I wanted to hold on to, consistency, strength, family. He became my touchstone in a world that was unraveling.”

As Safdie navigated the emotional turmoil of his own family's struggles, including growing up in his father Moshe Safdie's iconic Habitat '67, he also witnessed how Quebec's shifting political landscape impacted his friends and classmates. Beyond Ken Dryden merges the personal with the political, offering a poignant commentary on a transformative chapter in Quebec's history. The play also draws inspiration from his stepfather Roch Carrier's beloved children's book The Hockey Sweater, which tells the story of a young boy in small-town Quebec who idolizes his hero, Maurice Richard.

Bringing the story to life is Max Katz, a versatile New York–born actor and musician whose performance anchors the solo show with depth and nuance. Katz has appeared on stages from the Montréal Fringe to London's West End, with past roles in Cherry Docs (Beige Theatre Co.), Hell Dialogues (Sheen Center for Thought and Culture), and The Count of Monte Cristo (Hudson Classical Theatre Company).

While Safdie never met Ken Dryden in person, he credits the Hall of Fame goalie with deeply influencing his life.

“We often underestimate how much a role model, or a sports hero, can inspire and comfort, particularly during challenging times,” Safdie shares. “Hockey in Canada transcends the game itself. It serves as a unifying force across such a vast and diverse country.”

