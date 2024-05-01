Canton Ballet To Host New Fundraiser RELEVE ON THE ROOFTOP This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Canton Ballet will host its new fundraiser, Relevé on the Rooftop: An Evening with Altitude — presented by Employers Health and co-chaired by Kristen DeDent and Jen Deuble — on Thursday, May 9 at 6:00 PM on the Sky Level Terrace at the Hall of Fame Village.

“Relevé is a French term that means ‘raised up,' and it's also a ballet movement where a dancer rises to a full or half pointe. This event is about elevation — lifting up our dancers, our programs, and our community through excellence in the art of dance,” shares Joy L. Raub, Executive Director of Canton Ballet.

Relevé on the Rooftop will include an evening of live jazz music by the Theron Brown Trio, charcoal artwork by Bruce Budd, and an intimate performance by Canton Ballet's Company dancers under the artistic direction of Jennifer Catazaro Hayward. A limited live auction and three exclusive raffle items will be featured. Raffle tickets are $20 each and are available for advance purchase at https://cantonballet.com/releve-on-the-rooftop-tickets/.

"As a Canton-based company with a strong appreciation for the arts, Employers Health believes everyone should have the opportunity to experience local art," said Chris Goff, President and CEO of Employers Health. "We are honored to support a renowned program that helps keep art available and alive in our community."

All funds raised at this event will support Canton Ballet's mission to enrich the community in the art of dance through its school, outreach, public performances, and financial assistance.

Event tickets are $75 per person or $130 per pair and can be purchased at https://cantonballet.com/giving/releve-on-the-rooftop/.

ABOUT CANTON BALLET

Canton Ballet has fostered an appreciation of the art of dance throughout the region for almost 60 years. Under the artistic direction of Jennifer Catazaro Hayward and executive direction of Joy L. Raub, the Ballet is regarded as one of the most admired pre-professional dance companies in Ohio, and its School provides the highest quality of instruction for all ages and skill levels, from toddlers to adults. Each year, Canton Ballet performs public and school performances at the Canton Palace Theatre for audiences to enjoy.

