CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to Centennial Concert Hall June 2022

Showtime Productions Inc. has announced that Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will play in Winnipeg at the Centennial Concert hall, June 7-12, 2022.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will go on sale Friday, December 17 at 10am. Tickets will be available online at centennialconcerthall.com, by phone at 204.949.3999, or in person at the Centennial Concert Hall box office at 555 Main Street.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination. Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more at this everlasting showstopper!

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour's original direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien. Original music by Grammy, Emmyand Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre David Greig, based on original choreography by Tony Awardnominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY features original scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award-nominee Mark Thompson, which has been recreated by Christine Peters; lighting design by four-time Tony Award-nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award-winner Basil Twist, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates / Luc Verschueren, and orchestrations by three-time Tony Award-winner Doug Besterman.

Roald Dahl's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is produced by NETworks Presentations.

For more information, visit www.CharlieOnTour.com.