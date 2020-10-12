Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre Presents Online and In Person Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
The show runs December 1-20, 2020.
Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre will present an online and in person one-man production of A Christmas Carol. The show runs December 1-20, 2020.
The in person production takes place at The Roxy Theatre, 2657 Quadra St, Victoria, V8T 4E3.
A Christmas Carol stars Canadian actor Sanjay Talwar, and is directed by Jacob Richmond.
Get tickets at https://bbrt.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/2072.