Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre Presents Online and In Person Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The show runs December 1-20, 2020.

Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre will present an online and in person one-man production of A Christmas Carol. The show runs December 1-20, 2020.

The in person production takes place at The Roxy Theatre, 2657 Quadra St, Victoria, V8T 4E3.

A Christmas Carol stars Canadian actor Sanjay Talwar, and is directed by Jacob Richmond.

Get tickets at https://bbrt.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/2072.

Shows View More Toronto Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You