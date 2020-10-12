Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre Presents Online and In Person Production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The show runs December 1-20, 2020.

Oct. 12, 2020  

Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre will present an online and in person one-man production of A Christmas Carol. The show runs December 1-20, 2020.

The in person production takes place at The Roxy Theatre, 2657 Quadra St, Victoria, V8T 4E3.

A Christmas Carol stars Canadian actor Sanjay Talwar, and is directed by Jacob Richmond.

Get tickets at https://bbrt.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/2072.


