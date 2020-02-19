BWW Review: THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL Is One Adventure You Don't Want To Miss

If a production is successful, it will draw you into the world it has created and for a while, allow you to lose yourself in the story unfolding on stage. With just a few well-placed set pieces, convincing costumes and powerful performances, it can be done. THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL, now playing at the Alumnae Theatre, pulls it off wonderfully. Though the runtime was over two hours, it only took a few minutes for me to find myself drawn in and on my way to Bountiful.

THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL follows Carrie Watts (Jane Hunter), an 80-year-old woman who has spent the better part of her golden years cooped up in a Houston apartment with her son, Ludie (Jamie Johnson) and abusive daughter-in-law, Jessie Mae (Kim Croscup). Young at heart and yearning for a change, Carrie defies expectations and embarks on a trip to Bountiful, her hometown, where she believes she can return to the life she's always wanted.

The award-winning play has been brought to life by director Brenda Darling and producer Simone Goldberg. Every part of the humble stage is set perfectly, painting a picture of the play's rural, 1940s setting. Kudos to Darling and her team for transforming a small stage in downtown Toronto into the heart of Texas; with just a dilapidated couch, a narrow bed and a solemn rocking chair, the Watts apartment comes to life, capturing the desperation and need for escape that Carrie feels. Of course, when you're dealing with relatives as draining and demanding as Ludie and Jessie Mae, feeling the need to escape isn't hard to relate to.

As Ludie, Johnson is the definition of a supporting actor. He plays the meek character with such believability in the beginning, and by play's end, experiences an emotional upheaval that only strengthens the production as a whole. Playing off of Hunter and Croscup, Johnson supports each actress marvelously and enriches each of their scenes.

Croscup is delightfully awful. Her Southern wailing is an artform all its own. Her role as Jessie Mae is to get the audience to despise her, and in that regard she succeeds fabulously. Grating and whiny, Croscup utilizes every inch of the stage and delivers a deliciously nasty performance made all the more impressive by the sheer amount of lines she has in Act 1.

There were times throughout Act 1 where a bit more fire could be injected into the performance but rest assured, Croscup brings the fire by the end of Act 2.

The undisputed star of THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL is Hunter. Her talent is immeasurable as she disappears completely into the role of Carrie. If you told me the star of the play was a real sweet old lady. Darling had plucked out of rural Texas to star in her play, I'd absolutely believe you. Hunter masterfully captures the unbridled joy of life's simple pleasures as well as the resilience of a woman berated by her daughter-in-law. Carrie Watts is a meaty role with great potential and Hunter wrings every drop of potential she can from the character. Among the Great Performances and immersive set, it's really Hunter who makes this trip to Bountiful one worth taking.

Alumnae Theatre's THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL runs through February 1 at Alumnae Theatre, 70 Berkeley, St, Toronto, ON. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.alumnaetheatre.com/the-trip-to-bountiful.html

Photo courtesy of Alumnae Theatre





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories