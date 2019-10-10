Assembly Theatre Presents New Musical 'TIL DEATH DO US PART

Assembly Theatre in Parkdale (1479 Queen Street West, Toronto, ON, M6R 1A1) Tickets available online:

Brown Paper Tickets https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4401627. $28 + service fees online, $30 at the door.

For one day and one night in Vegas, a quirky group of friends travel to the Chapel of Blue Suede Shoes for Ross and Norah's wedding. Things begin to go awry when an alarm is heard and the Chapel goes into lock down.

Friends against friends, former lovers, an Elvis impersonator, and a drag queen all confined in one small space trying to determine what to do and who to trust. Laughter, tears, murder, and a whole lot of pop culture references will keep the audience entertained and fulfiled through this brand new piece of theatre. We wouldn't be SBM if we didn't do a massive, queer positive, murder mystery whodunnit on Hallowe'en weekend. But this time, it's all original.

SBM has made it their mission to create more opportunities for women on stage as well as behind the scenes. For further inquiries about our season or our company, feel free to contact us at webemighty@gmail.com





