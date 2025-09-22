ART IN ACTION: CLIMATE to be Presented at FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre (PAC), has revealed details for Art in Action: Climate (AiA), a new, Niagara-wide festival of arts, ideas and industry hosted by the PAC, with support from partners from across the region. Running from January 30 to February 8, 2026, this ten-day multidisciplinary art and climate festival will include thought-provoking films, discussions, immersive gallery exhibitions, educational programs, and more. AiA brings together artists, Indigenous Knowledge Keepers, scientists, local businesses, and community to connect information to action. Tickets and registration for Art in Action events are available now: visit artinactionniagara.ca for more details.

Program highlights include:

Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress-a powerful, immersive, multimedia experience by the renowned photographer and St. Catharines-born artist.

A one-day Climate Symposium designed and led by Dr. Julia Baird and the Environmental Sustainability Research Centre, and Jennifer Dockstader. Presenting a range of perspectives, the symposium will offer invigorating discussion and strategies towards action on global environmental issues with a hyper local context.

Curated by Catharine Carr, a week-long Art in Action Film Festival. Opening with a VIP screening of Anthropocene: The Human Epoch introduced by Edward Burtynsky on January 31, the festival also includes a special screening of Crush: Message in a Bottle on February 7 with guest winemakers and product sampling.

The Niagara Sustainability Exchange on January 31. This environmentally-focused expo brings together entrepreneurs, businesses and community organizations who are actively building climate-forward solutions.

Youth in Action: Next Gen Speaks on February 7. After a week of focused inquiry, Art in Action Youth Ambassadors will share their reflections on festival themes, presentations and dialogue as well as their thoughts on how to better move towards a healthier, more sustainable future.

Partner Events, Performances and Exhibits Across Niagara - Satellite exhibitions, cabarets, film screenings, wine tastings, and dining experiences hosted by partners throughout the region, encouraging visitors to explore a week-long "climate culture crawl" across Niagara.

Shares Colleen A. Smith, CEO and Executive Producer of the festival: "We designed the first Art in Action festival as part of our tenth anniversary season to offer our attention, support and resources to inspiring artists and experts whose work focuses on the environment. Not only will Art in Action provide exceptional experiences for the public, but it will also be a catalyst for connection and conversation concerning local and global climate issues that will move us towards more purposeful action."

Program Overview

Art in Action: Climate at FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

January 30 - Opening Night: Kaha:wi Dance Theatre: SKéN:NEN (Partridge Hall). SKéN:NEN is an immersive performance experience; a powerful multi-layered, cultural- knowledge-embedded narrative that transcends time and place.

January 30 - February 8 - Edward Burtynsky: In the Wake of Progress (Robertson Theatre). In a notable moment of homecoming, AiA will be anchored by Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress-a powerful multimedia experience by the renowned photographer and St. Catharines-born artist. Forty years in the making, In the Wake of Progress bears witness to the impact of human industry on the planet.

January 31 - February 8 - AiA Film Festival (The Film House)

Settle into intimate cinematic experiences for a week of documentaries and features that meet this moment-acclaimed works and urgent new voices, paired with conversations that connect art, science, and community.

January 31 - AiA Climate Symposium (various venues at the FirstOntario PAC)

A full day of inspiration and exchange, and the opportunity to be part of the conversation for a sustainable future. Topics include: Possible Futures - Innovation and Energy Science, Sovereignty, Sustainability, Scarcity - Examining our Waters, Generative AI and Climate Change, and The Beginning - Niagara's Vision.

January 31 - Fireside Chat with Edward Burtynsky (Partridge Hall)

Happening on the same day as the Symposium, an exclusive fireside chat with Edward Burtynsky will frame the day's conversations in a global context, inspiring reflection on how Niagara connects to the world stage.

January 31 - Niagara Sustainability Exchange

This free event invites entrepreneurs, makers, businesses and community organizations who are actively building climate-forward solutions to demonstrate their innovations, across energy, construction, food systems, and conservation. Meet local innovators, ask questions, and discover simple, actionable changes you can bring into your own home or workplace.

February 2 - 6 - imPACt Education Series (The Recital Hall)

As part of the 2025/26 imPACt Education Series, the FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre invites school groups to experience Edward Burtynsky's In the Wake of Progress. The program includes a presentation, a discussion with an environmental expert, and a hands-on activity encouraging students to reflect on their hopes and actions for a sustainable future.

February 7 - Youth in Action: Next Gen Speaks (The Recital Hall)

The festival wraps with the thought leaders of tomorrow. After a week of inquiry, Art in Action Youth Ambassadors share their reflections through short presentations and a facilitated discussion. It's an afternoon of honesty, imagination, challenges, and hope where guests see how the next generation is thinking about climate, community, and creativity.

February 7 - Avanti Singers: Creation/Extinction (Partridge Hall)

Niagara's Avanti Singers under direction of Dr. Rachel Rensink-Hoff will present Creation/Extinction, a meditation on the beauty of the earth and the environmental challenges it faces.

+Art in Action: Climate Beyond the PAC

January 30 - February 8: Arts Partner Events Across Niagara

AiA moves beyond the PAC with satellite arts experiences featuring exhibitions, cabarets, screenings, talks, tours and more. Regional arts partners include: Femmes du Feu Creations at The Bank Art House in Welland, Rodman Art Institute of Niagara and the Niagara Artists Centre in downtown St. Catharines, the RiverBrink Art Museum in Niagara-on-the-Lake and The Exchange in Niagara Falls.

January 30 - February 8: Culinary and Winery Experiences

AiA visitors are encouraged to book multiple night stays at our accommodations partner Heart of Niagara Hotels and plan a climate culture crawl throughout the Niagara Region, with local winery and restaurant partners including Southbrook Vineyards, Fat Rabbit, Wellington Court Restaurant, Bolete restaurant, Treadwell Cuisine, and more.