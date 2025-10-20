A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL to Make Its Canadian Premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The smash-hit Broadway musical A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL will make its highly anticipated Canadian premiere at Toronto’s Princess of Wales Theatre from April 28 through June 7, 2026.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE tells the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became one of America’s most beloved and enduring rock icons. With over 120 million albums sold and a songbook that includes “America,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” and “Sweet Caroline,” Diamond’s journey unfolds through the hits that defined generations.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” said Neil Diamond. “Having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE go on tour is an honor and I can't wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is an exhilarating musical memoir that celebrates the songs and story of an artist who helped shape American pop music.

Broadway star and American Idol winner Nick Fradiani will lead the cast as Neil Diamond – Then, reprising the role he has played on Broadway since October 2023. Fradiani won American Idol in 2015 and released his debut album Hurricane the following year, featuring the hit single “Beautiful Life.” His second solo album, Past My Past, was released in 2022.

Joining Fradiani are Tony nominee Robert Westenberg (Neil Diamond – Now), Hannah Jewel Kohn (Marcia Murphey), Lisa Reneé Pitts (Doctor), Michael Accardo (Bert Berns/Kieve Diamond), Gene Weygandt (Fred Weintraub/Tommy O’Rourke), Heidi Kettenring (Ellie Greenwich/Rose Diamond), and Tiffany Tatreau (Jaye Posner).

The ensemble, known as “The Noise,” includes Cooper Clack, Chris Marsh Clark, Dennis Dizon, Dale Duko, Deirdre Dunkin, Rene Mirai Guyon, Ginger Hurley, Jer, Spencer Donavan Jones, Zoë Maloney, Ellen McGihon, Thabitha Moruthane, Sami Murphy, Ramsey Pack, Jeilani Rhone-Collins, Alec Michael Ryan, Nik Vlachos, and J’Kobe Wallace.

The Creative Team

A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), choreographed by Olivier Award winner Steven Hoggett (Once, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), and written by four-time Academy Award nominee Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody, The Two Popes).

The design team includes Tony Award winner David Rockwell (scenic design), Tony nominee Emilio Sosa (costume design), four-time Tony Award winner Kevin Adams (lighting design), Tony Award winner Jessica Paz (sound design), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wig design).

Music supervision and arrangements are by Sonny Paladino, with incidental and dance music arrangements by Brian Usifer, vocal design by AnnMarie Milazzo, and orchestrations by Bob Gaudio, Sonny Paladino, and Brian Usifer. The illusion design is by Jamie Harrison, with casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA.

The national tour is helmed by Austin Regan (Tour Director), Yasmine Lee (Tour Choreographer), and Miles Plant (Tour Music Director).

Producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A BEAUTIFUL NOISE tour North America, visiting the same cities where he brought audiences so much joy. Now, after a successful Broadway run, good times never seemed so good as A BEAUTIFUL NOISE makes its Canadian premiere in Toronto.”

Producer Bob Gaudio added, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how vital it was to have a first-rate creative team. We have that on A BEAUTIFUL NOISE—an incisive book, fantastic choreography, one of Broadway’s best directors, and of course, Neil’s iconic songs.”

Tickets go on sale Monday, October 27 at 10 a.m. at mirvish.com or by calling 1-800-461-3333.