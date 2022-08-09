Massey Hall has announced that the Deane Cameron Recording Studio campaign has reached over $1.1 million. Organized by Campaign Co-Chairs and close friends of Deane Cameron, Tim Trombley and David Munns, gifts poured in from industry colleagues.

Leading the way on this initiative was Gary Slaight with a very generous donation, and together with Slaight Music President Derrick Ross, spearheaded a remarkable grassroots letter-writing initiative to their closest friends and colleagues. The response was well-received, and the donations poured in from a cross section of Slaight's most esteemed Canadian music industry friends including Darren Throop, Rob Steele, Derrick Ross & Jen Walsh, Chris Taylor Family, Gil Moore, Steve Kane, Randy Lennox, Donald Tarlton, Ray Danniels & Rush, Jeffrey Latimer, Sarah McLachlan School of Music, Geoff Mann & Kenna Danyliw, Universal Music, and Nettwerk Music Group. Combined, these donations alone accounted for over half of the overall Deane Cameron Recording Studio Campaign total.

The Deane Cameron Recording Studio Campaign is a huge success to these names listed above and including Tom MacMillan who stepped in as interim CEO and generously supported the campaign, alongside countless other donors and supporters who loved Deane dearly but it is not too late. The fundraising will continue through to the expected opening of the Studio in later in 2022.

"Deane had a remarkable ability to connect people through his passion for music, so it is especially fitting that his community of friends and colleagues have joined together to invest in a space named in his honour where artists at all levels of their careers will record their art," said Jesse Kumagai, President & CEO Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall. "We are grateful for the generosity demonstrated by all supporters of the Deane Cameron Recording Studio, and especially moved by the leadership of David Munns, Tim Trombley, Derrick Ross, and Gary Slaight whose support for the Massey Hall Revitalization has been transformational."

"Deane would be humbled, but very appreciative, for the outpouring of support for the Deane Cameron Recording Studio project. It is inspiring to know that so many from the community and from the industry have come forward to contribute both to his legacy and to this vital artist development resource as part of Allied Music Centre & Massey Hall's expansion and revitalization." - Tim Tremblay and David Munns, Campaign Co-Chairs

ABOUT THE DEANE CAMERON RECORDING STUDIO, ALLIED MUSIC CENTRE & MASSEY HALL:

Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall is a charitable not-for-profit devoted to artist development, community outreach, and educational programming.



Built in 1894 by Hart Massey, Massey Hall was gifted to the citizens of Toronto and continues to be one of Canada's most revered cultural institutions and a designated National Historic Site.



The Massey Hall Revitalization Project marks the most significant restoration, revitalization, and re-imagination of Massey Hall in 128 history, which includes a remarkably restored Allan Slaight Auditorium, and the construction of a 7-storey tower to the south, collectively known as Allied Music Centre. The expansion means Allied Music Centre will house four venues that includes Massey Hall and other amenities for artists, educators, and community groups.

On May 16, 2019, the world lost one of its greatest music champions. Deane Cameron started in The Warehouse at EMI Music Canada in 1971, working his way to the top, becoming President in 1988 where he remained at the helm until 2012, leaving an indelible mark on Canadian culture. In 2015, Deane took over as President & CEO of the Corporation of Massey Hall & Roy Thomson Hall to drive the most significant revitalization in Massey Hall's history.

It is here where Deane's memory and legacy will be honoured with the creation of the Deane Cameron Recording Studio. Find out more about The Deane Cameron Recording Studio campaign HERE

Allied Music Centre will be complete later this year and is 3% from reaching the $186.5M goal. Allied Music Centre is generously supported by Allied Properties; the Government of Canada; the Province of Ontario; the City of Toronto; The Slaight Family Foundation; Cornerstone Supporters MOD Developments, and Tricon Residential; the support of the Weston Family Foundation and Asahi; and over 4000 live performance lovers who have shown their support with generous gifts. Charitable Registration No. 11922 8633 RR 0001.

Photo Credit: KPMB Architects / Massey Hall