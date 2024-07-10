YAGA Comes to Marin Theatre in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marin Theatre’s 2024/25 season will kick off in the fall with the U.S. premiere of a thrilling new noir mystery-meets-fairy tale, Yaga. The play follows a big-city private eye, who finds himself in a small, isolated town wondering what the disappearance of a yogurt empire heir has to do with random lore about an old witch.

Joining forces with the local sheriff, the pair zero in on a cast of curious characters, including a sexy, whip-smart forensic bone expert whose shadowy past includes her healthy appetite for young men. What begins as a classic whodunit weaves into the supernatural as the mythic Baba Yaga, rumored to keep a magic hut in the woods where she grinds the bones of the wicked, becomes a character in this crime tale. Written by award-winning Canadian playwright Kat Sandler,

Yaga premiered at Toronto's Tarragon Theatre. Noted theatre director Barbara Damashek, who has helmed local productions at Berkeley Rep, Aurora Theatre, Magic Theatre, and the multi-Tony Award-nominated Broadway production of Quilters, will direct.

TICKETS: $30-$85 – Season subscriptions ($160-$360) are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available to purchase beginning August 15.

