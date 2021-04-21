WAITRESS, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN and More Announced for Broadway Is Back In Thousand Oaks Series

The American Theatre Guild has announced the Broadway Is Back In Thousand Oaks Series at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center. This season includes AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, WAITRESS, SOUTH PACIFIC and SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. This season will feature Add On/Swap A Show Option SPAMILTON: An American Parody. Also, JERSEY BOYS and RIVERDANCE, previously 2019-20 Series shows, have been rescheduled into this season.

Season renewals and new member orders are on sale now online at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, at the Thousand Oaks Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office or by calling 805.449.2775.

The Broadway Is Back In Thousand Oaks Series of national touring productions includes:

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

November 11-14, 2021

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, based on the Oscar®-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy® Award winning, #1 hit single 'Up Where We Belong', and a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Award® nominee Dick Scanlana??(Thoroughly Modern Millie,a??Everydaya??Rapture), baseda??ona??thea??originala??screenplaya??bya??Douglasa??Daya??Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreographya??by Broadway sensation Patricia Wilcoxa??(Motown, A Night with Janisa??Joplin).

Zack Mayo'sa??got smarts and a body built for US Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger... until he meets a drill sergeant who's determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn't until tragedy befalls aa??fellow candidate that Zack learnsa??thea??importance of lovea??anda??friendship, and findsa??thea??courage to be his best selfa??and wina??thea??heart ofa??thea??woman he loves. AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN-a sweeping romance that will lift you up where you belong

WAITRESS

January 20-23, 2022

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by Grammy® Winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (PIPPIN, FINDING NEVERLAND). "It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune.

Inspired by Adrienne Shelly's beloved film, WAITRESS tells the story of Jenna. A waitress and expert pie maker, Jenna dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly and "a monumental contribution to Broadway!" according to Marie Claire. Don't miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

SOUTH PACIFIC

March 24-27, 2022

Love transcends the harsh realities of war and prejudice in this sweeping Pulitzer Prize-winning tale centered around two unlikely love affairs. Set on a tropical island during World War II, this timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein classic features some of the most beautiful music ever composed, woven into an inspiring story cherished the world over.

The beloved score's songs include "Some Enchanted Evening," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair," and "There is Nothin' Like a Dame" amidst big, Broadway performances and a chorus of American sailors and Navy nurses ready to take you to Bali Ha'i.

May 12-15, 2022

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

SEASON ADD-ON/SWAP A SHOW OPTIONS

SPAMILTON

March 1-6, 2022

Don't miss this "convulsively funny" (NY Times) parody from the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in Thousand Oaks for a limited time only. The Huffington Post raves "you don't have to see HAMILTON to have side-splitting fun at SPAMILTON."

2019-20 RESCHEDULE

JERSEY BOYS

February 24, 2022

They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard... and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story --a story that has made them an international sensation all over again.

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award® and Grammy® Award-winning true-life musical phenomenon, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's just too good to be true.

FEATURING THE LEGENDARY TOP TEN HITS: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and "December, 1963 (Oh What A Night)."

JERSEY BOYS is recommended for ages 12+

RIVERDANCE - The 25th Anniversary Show

February 16-17, 2022

Riverdance, as you've never seen it before! A powerful and stirring reinvention of this beloved favorite, celebrated the world over for its Grammy® award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has rerecorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary power and grace of its music and dance-beloved by fans of all ages.

Fall in love with the magic of Riverdance all over again.

For over 25 years, nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. This electrifying and innovative seven minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Producer Moya Doherty, Composer Bill Whelan and Director John McColgan. With its fusion of Irish and International music and dance, the show broke all box office records during its world première run in Dublin in early 1995. When the show transferred to London the reaction was unprecedented. There followed a hugely successful tour starting in New York in March 1996, where 8 sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall heralded the start of two decades of touring by Riverdance companies throughout North America. Since its inception Riverdance has packed theatres throughout North America, Oceania, Asia, Europe, South Africa and South America.

Performance schedule for the Broadway Is Back In Thousand Oaks Series:

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN November 11-14, 2021

WAITRESS January 20-23, 2022

SOUTH PACIFIC March 24-27, 2022

SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical May 12-15, 2022

SEASON ADD-ON/SWAP A SHOW OPTIONS

SPAMILTON: An American Parody March 1-6, 2022

2019-20 RESCHEDULE

RIVERDANCE - New 25th Anniversary Show February 16-17, 2022

JERSEY BOYS February 24, 2022

Please Note: BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Bank of America Performing Arts Center box office are the only official sources for tickets. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

Season tickets start at $145 for all four season shows. Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, lost ticket insurance and Swap A Show privileges. New season members should order early for the best seats to all four Broadway hits by going to BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, or by calling 805.449.2775 Tues-Fri 10-4.