Transcendence Theatre Company Closes 10th Anniversary Season of Broadway Under The Stars With Annual Gala Concert

Transcendence Theatre Company will close their 10th anniversary season of Broadway Under The Stars with their highly anticipated Annual Gala Concert, September 10th through the 19th at Jack London State Historic Park.

Transcendence will also announce at the Gala details for the return of the LIVE Broadway Holiday Spectacular in an all-new production for 2021 at the breathtaking Belos Cavalos in Kenwood, CA.

The Gala will celebrate the first ten seasons of the award-winning Broadway Under the Stars series with a night of beloved songs from Broadway's greatest musicals. Acclaimed director and choreographer Luis Salgado explains, "The theme for this year's gala is A New World - I believe this a needed reality for us all and has a deep meaning within the company's history. We hope to inspire, uplift and entertain all at the same time with great voices, some really fun choreographic moments, and other surprises." This year's celebration will also feature a special tribute to the Sonoma community, who embraced Transcendence with open arms a decade ago.

About "Broadway Holiday Spectacular" - 2021 edition

Transcendence's Broadway Holiday Spectacular will return as a LIVE performance in 2021 with an all-new show at Belos Cavalos. This beautiful setting has hosted performances including Cirque du Soleil in the past and will host Transcendence Theatre Company's 5th Broadway Holiday Spectacular, December 3rd - 5th, and 10th - 12th. The creative team, cast and additional details will be announced on a later date.

The Gala will feature the finest performers from all over the country including some familiar faces from the Transcendence family such as Natalie Gallo (Mamma Mia!, Jersey Boys) Kyle Kemph (Reunion '69 &'85), Ruby Lewis (Paramour), Amy Miller (42nd Street), Meggie Cansler Ness (Finian's Rainbow, Wicked), and Emilio Ramos (West Side Story, The King and I, Miss Saigon ), and new faces making their Transcendence debuts such as Chelsey Arce (Paramour, Love Never Dies, Memphis, Aladdin), Korie Lee Blossey (Aladdin), Preston Truman Boyd (Les Misérables, Kiss Me Kate, The Play that Goes Wrong, Sunset Boulevard), Rosharra Francis (Beautiful), Drew Fountain (Cabaret, Sweet Charity), Anna Aliau Guerra (A Chorus Line), David L. Murray Jr. (After Midnight), Devin L. Roberts (The Lion King), Michael Sylvester (In The Heights), and Erin Weinberger (Cinderella).

The Gala creative team includes Luis Salgado (Director/Choreographer), Erin Weinberger (Associate Director/Choreographer), Alejandro Senior (Music Director), Matt Smart (Associate Music Director), Sarah E.T. Jackson (Production Stage Manager), Karen Webb (Assistant Stage Manager), Jeffrey Porter (TD/Assistant Lighting Designer), Alisha Ramos (PM/Lighting Designer), Nils Erickson (Sound Designer), Brayden Epps (A2), Kristina Martin (Costumes Designer), Jeffrey Porter (Lighting Designer), Kristina Martin (Costume Designer/Props), Amy Miller (Artistic Director), Brad Surosky (Executive Director), and Andrew Koenigsberg (Managing Director).

The Gala will feature songs from favorite Broadway titles such as Hamilton, Funny Girl, The Last 5 Years, West Side Story, The Bridges of Madison County, On Your Feet, In the Heights, Dear Evan Hansen, The Color Purple, and many more.

For more information visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.