Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Launches Virtual Programming Platform

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center launches new platform of virtual entertainment and arts experiences.

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center announces the upcoming launch of a new platform of virtual entertainment and arts experiences for our audiences - the Simi Valley VIRTUAL Arts Center!

The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center is an extension of the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center. "It is a newly created platform for reaching audiences while in person attendance at the Center is not allowed due to the current health crisis," states Cultural Arts Center General Manager Fred Helsel. Currently the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is closed to the public with a reopening date yet to be determined. "Through the Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center we hope to continue to connect to our patrons and supporters and provide entertainment and information during this time of required social distancing and isolation," added Helsel.

This virtual platform is scheduled to launch mid-September with plans to feature a variety of arts related content including a Virtual Craft and Gift Show the last weekend in September, a series of Virtual Cabaret concerts featuring performers from the past 25 years at the Cultural Arts Center, a Simi Storytellers series (similar in format to the Moth Radio Hour) featuring local amateur storytellers, virtual gallery shows featuring local and regional photographers and artists, a Dia de Los Muertos celebration, and some special 25th Anniversary Virtual Celebration events. Helsel added, "We are also exploring the possibility of offering virtual staged readings and concerts to help launch a Multicultural Series to promote diversity and social justice and youth designated classes in the performing arts. " The Cultural Arts Center also plans to continue their partnership with the Simi Valley Youth Council to host their Talent Shows, Open Mic Nights, and other virtual events through SVCAC's social media channels.

Information about all of the events can be found on the newly created website www.svvac.org which is scheduled to go live by September 18th. One of the key events launching in September will be the Virtual Arts and Craft Event from September 25 - 28, 2020. Nearly 50 vendors will be featured and links provided to their online stores and websites will allow patrons to shop from the safety and comfort of their own home. 10% of all purchases made on the participating vendors' sites from September 25 - 28 will be donated to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center to benefit our Share the Arts program.

"We miss our audiences - our SVCAC FAMILY - and can't wait until we can safely gather once again in our beautiful, historic Cultural Arts Center. We will be back! But for now, it's #OnlyIntermission. We hope people will continue to engage, enjoy, and support the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center's offerings through this Virtual Arts Center platform," stated Helsel.

For more information about the Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center, visit www.svvac.org or contact the Cultural Arts Center at (805) 583-7905.

