Santa Paula Theater Center to Present RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN This November

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present the comedy drama Rapture, Blister, Burn from Nov. 5-Nov. 28 on the Main Stage of the Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 So. 7th St. in downtown Santa Paula. More information, reservations, and ticket sales are available at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org, sptcbox@gmail.com, and 805.525.4645

In a contemporary setting, Gina Gionfriddo's characters explore issues that women and men face in the modern society. Speaking frankly, often profanely, the women and man of this piece entertain with sharp-witted and immensely funny dialogue. After grad school, Catherine and Gwen choose starkly different paths. Catherine pursues the path of single rockstar academic, while Gwen follows a more tradition course of wife, home, and children. As time passes they begin to covet each other's choices. A dangerous game of musical lives begins and the prize just might be Gwen's husband. Rapture, Blister, Burn is an unflinching and witty look at 21st century gender politics.

Rapture, Blister, Burn is directed by Taylor Kasch with Leslie Nichols producing. The design staff supporting the production are Gary Richardson-Lighting. Mike Carnahan-Set, Barbara Pedziwiatr-Costumes, and Gail Heck-Props.

The cast includes Rosie Gordon as Gwen Harper, Jessi May Stevenson as Catherine Croll, Erin Hollander as Avery Willard, Susan Muhrer as Alice Croll, and Ron Feltner as Don Harper.

Rapture, Blister, Burn was the production SPTC was mounting before quarantine and its set, cast, and crew have been waiting to present it to you over 18 months later. Masks and proof of vaccination are currently required to attend this production and additional safeguards may be added during the run. Mature Themes and Strong Language.