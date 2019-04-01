Santa Paula Theater Center Presents COMPLICATIONS FROM A FALL

The Santa Paula Theater Center will present the warmly humorous and timely comedy/drama COMPLICATIONS FROM A FALL by Kate Hawley on its Main Stage, 125 South 7th Street in historic downtown Santa Paula.

This production will run from April 12- May 19, 2019 with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8 pm and Sundays at 2:30 pm. Tickets and reservation can be purchased or made through the Santa Paula Theater Center Box Office at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org, santapaulatheatercenter@gmail.com, or (805) 525-4645. Ticket prices are Adults $24.00, Seniors and Students $22.00.

Please Note: There is Free Parking on Main St., and 7th St. Parking in the Union Bank lot is not currently available.

COMPLICATIONS FROM A FALL is the story of a long absent son who must care for his 80-year old mother whose confusion has increased following a bad fall. His journey of self- discovery and reconnection will resonate with anyone who has ever had to care for an ailing loved one. This family's story is filled with love, humor, and realities of life as we know it.

Kate Hawley's COMPLICATIONS FROM A FALL is directed by Taylor Kasch and produced by Leslie Nichols. Cast members include Jill Dolan, Sean Love Mason, Cynthia Killion, and Julie Fergus. Production development support includes Set Design by Mike Carnahan, Lighting Design by Gary Richardson, Costume Design by Barbara Pedziwiatr, Sound Design by Allan Noel and Taylor Kasch, and Properties Design by Gail Heck.

SPTC continues their 2019 season with Harvey Fierstein's CASA VALENTINA, Edward Albee's SEASCAPE and Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS. Four show season tickets are available at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.





