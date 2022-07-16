Photos: First Look At NEWSIES Presented by 5 Star Theatricals

5-STAR THEATRICALS has announced the third show of its 2021-2022 season, the regional premiere of Disney's NEWSIES, book by Harvey Fierstein, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, musical conductor and direction by Wilkie Ferguson, associate director and choreography Anthony Raimondi and directed and choreographed by Richard J. Hinds. NEWSIES opens on Friday, July 15, 2022 and runs through Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center (formerly the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza), 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

STOP THE PRESSES! Based on the 1992 Walt Disney film and inspired by the true story of

the 1899 New York City newsboy strike, this rousing musical is about standing your ground

and fighting for what's right. It follows a scrappy band of ink-stained street kids as they push back against the corporate greed of Big Apple media barons Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst. NEWSIES features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken (Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act) and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots). Songs like "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day," and "Santa Fe" deliver a powerful, timeless message: "Wrongs will be righted, if we're united!"



RICHARD J. HINDS (Director/Choreographer) Broadway credits include Company

(Associate Chor.), Come From Away (Associate Chor.), Disney's Newsies (Associate

Dir.), Jekyll & Hyde (Associate Dir./Chor.) and Il Divo: A Musical Affair (Assistant Dir.). He worked on the Off-Broadway and London productions of Here Lies Love (Associate

Dir./Chor.) and the U.K. and National Tours of 9 to 5 (Associate Dir.) and Disney's High

School Musical (Associate Chor.). Television credits include "Encore!" (Disney+), "Macy's

Thanksgiving Day Parade," "America's Got Talent," "The Bethenny Show," "Bring It" and

"Good Afternoon America." Regional credits include The REV, La Mirada, PCLO, The Old

Globe, Kansas City Rep and many more.

ANTHONY RAIMONDI (Associate Choreographer/Associate Director) is an actor, director

and choreographer based in New York City. He has performed with the company of Giordano Jazz Dance Chicago, both the National and International tours of West Side Story and most recently, television shows like the Emmy Award winning series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." As a director/choreographer, Anthony has been a part of creating many large-scale productions including Nick Jr. Live, Newsies, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story, Escape to Margaritaville and West Side Story. He has also donated time to Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids helping to create pieces for BCEFA's Easter Bonnet Competition and Broadway Bares.

WILKIE FERGUSON (Musical Conductor/Director) is a native of Miami, Florida and a graduate of New World School of the Arts. He studied music and mathematics at Morehouse College, and majored in classical piano performance at Eastman School of Music. His first job out of college was with the faculty of the Boys' Choir of Harlem as assistant director, piano accompanist and music theory instructor. Recent musical direction includes productions of For The Record: Tarantino Live; Spamilton; and Ragtime. As a performer, he was a part of the original Broadway casts of the Tony Award-winning Porgy and Bess, Motown the Musical, and Wonderland. and has toured with In the Heights; Hairspray; and Dreamgirls. Off Broadway and regional shows include Cotton Club Parade at City Center and the world premieres of Sister Act and Ray Charles Live at Pasadena Playhouse. As a composer/arranger, some of his work can be heard in Show Way (which premiered at the Kennedy Center this Spring); Parrotheads; "Congo Cabaret" by Shoga Films; and his original musical, Take On Me, featuring big band arrangements of 80s pop hits. In addition to musical directing/conducting, producing, arranging and composing, Wilkie continues to teach piano and voice, with students performing on Broadway and in television/film.

The Cast of NEWSIES features; Wes Williams as "Jack Kelly," Jonalyn Saxer as "Katherine," Frankie Zabilka as "Davey," Nolan Almeida as "Crutchie," Gregory North as "Joseph Pulitzer," Ray Mastrovito as "Governor Roosevelt," Amanda Bailey as "Medda Larkin," and Zachary Michael Thompson as "Les." The Ensemble will feature (in alphabetical order): Kevin Corte, Joah Ditto, Craig First, Chase Graham, Cheyenne Green, Callum Gugger, Christopher Ho, Gerry Kenneth, Drew Lake, Tyler Luff, Ryan Marks, TJ McCarthy, Chase McFadden, Tristan Michael McIntyre, Zachary Quinn Neiman-Macak, Luke Pryor, Tyler Rhoades, Callula Sawyer, Michalis Schinas, Craig Sherman, Michael Swain Smith, John Wallis and Isaac Yescas.

The Design Team of NEWSIES features: Lighting Design by Jared Sayeg; Costume Coordination by Noelle Raffy; Sound Design by Jonathan Burke; Props Design by Alex Choate; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Ramirez. The Production Stage Manager is Talia Krispel.



NEWSIES opens on Friday, July 15, 2022 and runs through Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the 1,800-seat Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand

Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks. Performances are Fridays at 8pm; Saturdays at 2pm and 8pm; Sunday at 2pm on July 17 and 1pm on July 24; with an added performance on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30pm.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased at the Bank of America Performing Arts

Center Box Office located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks, or through

www.5startheatricals.com, or by phone at (800) 745-3000. For groups of 10 or more, please call Group Sales, 5-STAR THEATRICALS at (805) 497-8613 x 1.

Ticket prices range from $38 - $91. For ticket and theatre information, call (805) 449-ARTS (2787). NEWSIES performs exclusively at the Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

5-STAR THEATRICALS' 2021-2022 Season will conclude with the Halloween treat, THE

ADDAMS FAMILY (October 14 - 23, 2022) in the 1,800 seat Kavli Theatre. For membership

and ticket information, call 805-497-8613 x 6 or visit www.5startheatricals.com.

At the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, the health, safety and well-being of our

patrons, staff and artists remains our highest priority. To keep our theatres open and

operating, we will be following federal, state and county health guidelines. Persons 18 and

older: Patrons will be required to show ID and furnish proof of full vaccination (two weeks

after the final dose) against COVID-19 or provide a negative PCR test administered within 2

days of the event or a negative antigen test administered within one day of the event.

Ages 3-17: Patrons will be required to furnish proof of full vaccination (two weeks after the

final dose) against COVID-19 or provide a negative PCR test administered within 2 days of

the event or a negative antigen test administered within 1 day of the event. Additionally, in

compliance with the Ventura County Public Health Order all persons, regardless of

vaccination status, are required to wear masks or face coverings when indoors.

5-STAR THEATRICALS (formerly Cabrillo Music Theatre) is the Ovation Award-winning

Resident Musical Theatre Production Company of the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, and a non-profit theatre organization. For over three decades, 5-Star has been enriching the cultural life of Ventura and Los Angeles Counties and the surrounding areas by providing an extraordinary performing arts experience through live, Broadway-quality productions of musical theatre.