Photo Flash: CASA VALENTINA At Santa Paula Theater Center

Jun. 21, 2019  

The Santa Paula Theater Center presents Harvey Fierstein's touching comedy drama CASA VALENTINA from June 21 - July 28, 2019 on Friday and Saturday evening at 8 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm at the Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 South 7th Street in Santa Paula.

Based on actual events, Casa Valentina takes place in 1962 at a Catskills resort where a group of heterosexual men secretly gather to dress and behave like women. These white-collar professionals would discreetly escape their families to spend their weekends these men enjoy a carefree camaraderie of cocktails and McGuire Sisters, safely inhabiting their chosen female alter-egos. But when challenged to publicly reveal their female alter-egos in the pursuit of political acceptance, "the sorority" must decide whether freedom is worth the risk of ruin. Written by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), CASA VALENTINA is a provocative, hilarious, and delightfully entertaining new play about gender identity and self-acceptance, as the "gals" search for happiness in their very own Garden of Eden.

CASA VALENTINA is directed by Fred Helsel with Leslie Nichols producing. The design staff includes Mike Carnahan as Scenic Designer, Gary Richardson as Lighting Designer, Barbara Pedziwiatr as Costume Designer, Fred Helsel and Allan Noel as Sound Designers, Gail Heck as Props Mistress, Elixeo Flores as Wig Master, and Megan Brister as Stage Manager.

Tickets for CASA VALENTIA are $24 for Adults and $22 for Seniors & Students. This production contains mature themes and is not recommended for audiences under 16.

Photo Credit: John Nichols Photography

The cast of Harvey Fierstein's CASA VALENTINA

Trent Trachtenberg, Elixeo Flores

Trent Trachtenberg, Bessie - Allan Noel, Michael Adams, Chip Albers. Sindy McKay, Doug Friedlander

Doug Friedlander, Elixeo Flores

Ronald Rezac, Elixeo Flores

Allan Noel, Mike Adams

Leslie Ann Vitanza, Chip Albers, Sindy McKay

Sindy McKay, Chip Albers



