Parsons Dance is Coming to the Fred Kavli Theatre in Thousand Oaks This October

Parsons Dance will thrill audiences with their energized, athletic and joyous style of dance on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 7:00 pm at the Fred Kavli Theatre.

Making their Thousand Oaks debut, Parsons Dance brings a program featuring many of their iconic pieces, including Caught, The Envelope and Kind of Blue as well as their new piece The Road with music by Yusuf/Cat Stevens. Exuberant, virtuosic, dynamic - Parsons Dance is everything that is right about American dance.

Parsons Dance is committed to building new audiences for contemporary dance by creating American works of extraordinary artistry that are both engaging and uplifting to audiences throughout the world. Parsons Dance tours nationally and internationally, including an annual season in its home community of New York City. Parsons Dance includes ten full-time dancers and maintains a repertory of more than 80 works choreographed by David Parsons.

Founded in 1985 by artistic director David Parsons and Tony Award-winning lighting designer Howell Binkley, Parsons Dance is known for its energized, athletic, ensemble work, and has collaborated with iconic artists across all disciplines including Billy Taylor, Milton Nascimento, Allen Toussaint, William Ivey Long, Donna Karan, Annie Leibovitz, and Alex Katz.

The company has toured to more than 380 cities, 22 countries and 5 continents for the most notable theaters, festivals and presenters worldwide including The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Maison de la Danse, Teatro La Fenice and Teatro Muncipal do Rio de Janeiro. New York Magazine called Mr. Parsons "one of modern dance's great living dance-makers."

Single tickets are priced at $65 - $35. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com