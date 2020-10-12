North State Symphony Announces Six Virtual Concert Experiences
Concerts will air Thursday evenings both online and on public access TV.
Starting this October and continuing through April of 2021, North State Symphony will share 6 all-new concert experiences. Concerts will air Thursday evenings both online and on public access TV. Each month will also feature additional music, interviews and conversations across the artistic spectrum.
Check out the lineup below!
Mozart & More
Thursday, October 22nd at 7:00 pm
Works by Mozart and Rimsky-Korsakov for strings.
Special Guest Artist: Bruce Belton, clarinet.
MOZART String Quintet in G minor, 1st Movement
MOZART Clarinet Quintet in A major, 1st Movement
RIMSKY-KORSAKOV/LYADOV/BORODIN/GLAZUNOV String Quartet "B-la-f"
October music sponsors: Nena Perry and Dan Purtzer
Gypsy Strings
Thursday, November 19th, 2020, 7:00pm
Works by Brahms, Schumann, and Klughardt for trio, quartet, and quintet.
Special guest artist: John Chernoff (piano).
BRAHMS Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25, IV
SCHUMANN Piano Trio No. 3 in G minor, Op. 110, IV
KLUGHARDT String Quintet in G minor, Op. 62
November music sponsors: TBA
Beethoven 250
Thursday, December 24th at 7:00pm
Highlights from Beethoven's most famous string quartets, brought to you by NSS principal section leaders.
Special guest artists: Terrie Baune (violin), TBA (violin), Leah Carl (viola), Carol Jacobson (cello)
December music sponsors: TBA
Friendship & Love
Thursday, February 11th at 7:00pm
A quintet of NSS musicians present works that celebrate friendship and love.
February music sponsors: TBA
A Soldier's Tale
Thursday, March 18th at 7:00pm
A tale of a soldier and the powers of a magic violin as told by a septet of NSS musicians and a narrator.
STRAVINSKY Histoire du soldat (The Soldier's Tale)
Youth Concert performance dates of "A Soldier's Tale" TBA.
March music sponsors: TBA
To The Fore!
Thursday, April 15th at 7:00pm
Featuring Zwilich's Chamber Symphony, works by Martinu, Clara Schumann & more!
ZWILICH Chamber Symphony in x major, Op. y, Movement z
FARRANC Nonet in x major, Op. y, Movement z
April music sponsors: TBA