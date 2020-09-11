Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patch To Open Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

Mr. Jack O'Lanterns specializes in bringing the fall spirit to warmer climates.

Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin patch will open this 2020 season with in-person shopping, online ordering, delivery and contactless curbside pick-up amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Jack O'Lanterns specializes in bringing the fall spirit to warmer climates by creating an unparalleled family experience when visiting any of their locations filled with premium pumpkins, games, activities, and attractions. There are three locations this season, including Los Angeles, San Diego and West Palm Beach. Beginning on October 3, 2020, customers can visit their local pumpkin patch. Extended precautions will be taken by Mr. Jack O'Lanterns to ensure a safe and pleasant experience.

All staff and guests will be required to wear masks, there will be sanitization stations throughout the patch and there will be a designated on-site cleaning staff daily to sanitize the patches thoroughly. Additionally, all guests and staff must maintain social distancing of 6 feet. Visit Mr. Jack O' Lanterns' website for more detailed Covid 19 safety and sanitization information.

New this season, Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patch is now offering online ordering, delivery and contactless curbside pick-up to bring the Halloween spirit to your home or office! Along with bringing the perfect pumpkin to your door, pumpkin decorating kits and pumpkin carving kits will be available to order as well. Mr. Jack O's Pumpkin Decorating Kit is $10 and comes with a softball sized pumpkin, a variety of colors of washable paint, a paint brush, shiny glitter, glue, Halloween themed stickers, pom poms, rhinestones and googly eyes. Their Premium Pumpkin Carving Kit is $22 and comes with a basketball sized carving pumpkin, a full carving kit with tools and your choice of a flameless tea light candle or an actual tea light candle.

Finally, Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin patch can bring the patch to you! For birthday parties, field trips or even some family fun, Mr. Jack O' Lanterns will deliver, decorate and will set up everything you need! They will even provide staff to work your very own pumpkin patch.

Mr. Jack O' Lanterns Pumpkins supplies customers with everything they need to get in the spooky spirit. They are a true one stop shop! Whether it's online shopping or at their local patch, customers can enjoy Halloween activities, games, shopping for Halloween costumes, picking the perfect pumpkin and purchasing fall decorations such as corn stalk, hay bales, gourds and so much more. Mr. Jack O'Lanterns Pumpkin Patches will open on October 3, 2020. In the meantime, wholesale pricing on large bulk orders are available for purchase.

