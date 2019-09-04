MAMMA MIA! Comes To Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center presents MAMMA MIA! from September 14 - October 20, 2019 with performances Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 2 pm at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065. Additional performances will be at 8 pm on Thursday, October 17 and at 2 pm on Saturday, October 12 and 19, 2019 Tickets are Adults $28, Seniors 60 & Above and Students $24, and Children 12 & Under $20 and can be purchased online at www.simi-arts.org or by calling the box office at (805) 583-7900.



The worldwide hit that's so far spawned two movies and a Cher album, MAMMA MIA! tells the story of a mother, a daughter, three possible dads and one unforgettable trip down the aisle. Young bride-to-be Sophie wants nothing more than to have her father at her wedding. But there's a small problem: She has no idea which of mom's three former boyfriends might be the guy. So Sophie invites them all to the festivities at her mother's Greek isle taverna, and mayhem ensues. The show's tale of enduring love and friendship features all the beloved hit songs by ABBA, including "Dancing Queen," "S.O.S.," "The Winner Takes It All," "Take a Chance on Me" and, of course, the title tune. Experience all the fun and excitement of MAMMA MIA! at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center.

Leading the cast of MAMMA MIA! are Dana Weisman as Donna Sheridan and Tiana Cohen as Sophie Sheridan. Brandon Jeffords, Kelly Green and Philip McBride play Sophie's three possible dads Sam, Bill and Harry. Michele McRae and Ariella Fiore portray Donna's sidekicks Tanya and Rosie, with Andrew Allen as Sophie's fiancé Sky. Sophie's best friends Ali and Lisa will be played by Kyle Green and Shelby Barry with Mathew San Jose and Michael Angel as Pepper and Eddie. Rounding out the cast will be Caitlyn Rose Massey, Tori Cusack, Georgia Caines, Kendal Green, Mueen Jahan, Mikey Burson, Jordan Schneider and Michael Dumas.



Directing MAMMA MIA! for the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center will be Keenon Hooks and Fred Helsel, with Fred Helsel as Producer, Keenon Hooks as Choreographer, and Mazie Rudolph as Musical Director. Seth Kamenow leads the design team as Production and Lighting Designer with Ken Patton as Costume Designer, Kevin Kahm as Sound Designer, and Kimberly Kiley as Stage Manager.

Featuring all of your favorite ABBA hits, MAMMA MIA! will have you dancing in the aisles as you leave the theater! For more information about MAMMA MIA!, visit www.simi-arts.org or contact the box office at (805) 583-7900.





