Jackie Evancho Comes To Thousand Oaks

Multi-platinum recording artist, Jackie Evancho comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Sunday, October 6 at 7:00pm.

Since she first dazzled American television audiences at the age of 10 - gaining global recognition with her stunning debut on NBC's America's Got Talent - Evancho has released a string of platinum and gold albums, with sales of over 2.5 million in the US. Along the way, she has also made history - the youngest solo platinum artist ... the youngest Top 5 debut artist ever in the U.K. ... the youngest person to give solo concert at Lincoln Center ... the highest-ranking debut artist of 2010. All six of Jackie's albums have hit No. 1 on the Billboard Classical chart. The magnitude of her success led Billboard to twice include Evancho on its list of "music movers-and-shakers under the age of 21."

On the heels of her newly released 2019 album "The Debut," Evancho will match her extraordinary voice with one of most exciting reemerging genres in popular music today - the New American Songbook; inspired by the great tradition of Broadway musicals. This reemerging genre is adding a remarkable new chapter and repertoire toEvancho's show, with a selection of songs from breakthrough musicals like Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress, Once, Spring Awakening and hit films like The Greatest Showman and more.

Evancho's show will also feature gems and classic songs from her past repertoire that have come to win audiences over the years; classics such as O Mio Babbino Caro, The Phantom of the Opera, Nessun Dorma will create one of the most exciting and spellbinding evenings in the theater.

Single tickets are priced at $104 - $24 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





