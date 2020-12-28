Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Conejo Players Theatre Presents HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Once you purchase a ticket to the streaming production, it is valid for 2 weeks from date of purchase, available until Jan. 31, 2021.

Dec. 28, 2020  
Conejo Players Theatre presents "Home for the Holidays" - A Conejo Players Youth Production! Watch CPT Youth and their families tell the stories of their holiday traditions, and enjoy singing and dancing, as well as holiday favorites!

Purchase your ticket to watch this virtual performance in the comfort of your living room!

You can purcahse one ticket per device, and it will be valid for 2 weeks from date of purchase, available until Jan. 31, 2021.

Tickets are pay-what-you-want, beginning at $5.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!


