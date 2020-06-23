Conejo Players Announce Free 2020 Workshop Series

The Conejo Players Theatre continues to offer free theater workshops every Saturday! They will present an exciting series of presentations and workshops on many aspects of the theatrical journey! All of these adventures will be directly available to your living rooms via Zoom!

These no-cost workshops are brought to you by experts in their field, and are fun, interactive, and informative. To register and receive Zoom link go to: conejoplayers.org/ctp-presents-saturday-afternoon-live. ! These classes are free of charge (suggested donation $5), but we invite you to donate what you can.

June 27, 2pm - Adult Intermediate Acting with Brian Harris

Ages 18+

Join well-versed director Brian Harris (he's directed at numerous theatres in Ventura County, as well as appeared on their stages) as he guides you through an hour of training to be the best actor you can be. Please be able to state your past acting experience when the session begins. Limited space available!

July 11, 2pm - Everything You've Ever Wanted to Know About Voiceovers with Tom Kane

Ages 9-99+

Join us as Tom talks about what it's like to do voiceovers, how to get into the business, and how to be successful. His talk will include a Q&A. Limited enrollment! Link to Bio.

July 18, 2pm - Auditioning for a Television Commercial with Michael Worden

Ages 14+

Come join us as Michael takes you through the process of auditioning for a commercial, finding an agent, casting directors, and the commercial casting process. Link to Bio.

July 25, 2pm - Scene/Song Workshop with a Broadway/West End Star AJ Holmes

Ages 14+

Join us with your prepared scene/song. You will perform for the group in the Zoom Room, and then receive feedback from Broadway/West End Star AJ Holmes. Limited enrollment. Link to Bio.

