Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Conejo Improv Returns Live And In-Person, October 9

pixeltracker

Be prepared to laugh as seasoned comedians take audience suggestions and make everything up on the spot.

Sep. 27, 2021  

Improv is back, and more vaccinated than ever! Join the troupe live at the Conejo Players Theatre. Be prepared to laugh as seasoned comedians take audience suggestions and make everything up on the spot.

Enjoy an evening of interactive comedy that blends the comedic stylings of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in a hilarious show you won't want to miss!

All patrons are required to wear a mask while inside the theatre regardless of vaccination status.

For the health and safety of everyone, beginning September 17, all patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from the time of entry to attend shows at Conejo Players. All patrons must wear a mask at all times while inside the theatre, regardless of vaccination status.

Taking place October 9 at 7 p.m. For Tickets: https://www.conejoplayers.org/conejo-improv-back.



Related Articles View More Thousand Oaks Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Austin Scott Photo
Austin Scott
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photos: Six Cape Town Teens Take Home Gold at 2021 Western Cape Junior Magician Championships
  • Stellenbosch Singer And Songwriter, Hilton Mandela Andries, To Host Musical Extravaganza Event This Weekend
  • Cultural Music Production, The Jive Culture Shock, Returns For A Second Season
  • CARMEN Returns to Cape Town City Ballet This Month