Conejo Improv Returns Live And In-Person, October 9

Improv is back, and more vaccinated than ever! Join the troupe live at the Conejo Players Theatre. Be prepared to laugh as seasoned comedians take audience suggestions and make everything up on the spot.

Enjoy an evening of interactive comedy that blends the comedic stylings of WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? and SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE in a hilarious show you won't want to miss!

For the health and safety of everyone, beginning September 17, all patrons will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours from the time of entry to attend shows at Conejo Players. All patrons must wear a mask at all times while inside the theatre, regardless of vaccination status.

Taking place October 9 at 7 p.m. For Tickets: https://www.conejoplayers.org/conejo-improv-back.