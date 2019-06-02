CASA VALENTINA Takes The Stage At Santa Paula Theater Center

The Santa Paula Theater Center presents Harvey Fierstein's touching comedy drama CASA VALENTINA from June 21 - July 28, 2019 on Friday and Saturday evening at 8 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm at the Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 South 7th Street in Santa Paula.

Based on actual events, Casa Valentina takes place in 1962 at a Catskills resort where a group of heterosexual men secretly gather to dress and behave like women. These white-collar professionals would discreetly escape their families to spend their weekends these men enjoy a carefree camaraderie of cocktails and McGuire Sisters, safely inhabiting their chosen female alter-egos. But when challenged to publicly reveal their female alter-egos in the pursuit of political acceptance, "the sorority" must decide whether freedom is worth the risk of ruin. Written by Harvey Fierstein (Kinky Boots, Hairspray), CASA VALENTINA is a provocative, hilarious, and delightfully entertaining new play about gender identity and self-acceptance, as the "gals" search for happiness in their very own Garden of Eden.

Leading the cast will be Chip Albers as George/Valentina and Sindy McKay as his wife Rita. Michael Adams will play Jonathon/Miranda and Allan Noel will play Albert/Bessie. Rounding out the cast will be Elixeo Flores as Isadore/Charlotte, Ronald Rezac as Judge/Amy, Doug Friedlander as Theodore/Terry, Trent Trachtenberg as Michael/Gloria and Leslie Ann Vitanza as Eleanor.

CASA VALENTINA is directed by Fred Helsel with Leslie Nichols producing. The design staff includes Mike Carnahan as Scenic Designer, Gary Richardson as Lighting Designer, Barbara Pedziwiatr as Costume Designer, Fred Helsel and Allan Noel as Sound Designers, Gail Heck as Props Mistress, Elixeo Flores as Wig Master, and Megan Brister as Stage Manager.

Tickets for CASA VALENTIA are $24 for Adults and $22 for Seniors & Students. This production contains mature themes and is not recommended for audiences under 16.

SPTC will continue their 2019 season after CASA VALENTINA with Edward Albee's SEASCAPE from August 30 - October 6, and Neil Simon's LOST IN YONKERS from November 8 - December 15. Tickets are available at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.





