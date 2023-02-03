Beloved Classic FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Plays The Bank Of America PAC In March

The American Theatre Guild will present an innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage March 9-12, 2023.

Tickets to FIDDLER ON THE ROOF are available at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com and BAPACThousandOaks.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@A

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony Award®-winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

The cast features Jonathan Hashmonay as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Mary Beth Webber as Yente, Randa Meierhenry as Tzeitel, Graceann Kontak as Hodel, Yardén Barr as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Austin J. Gresham as Perchik, Carson Robinette as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Morgan Cohen, Max Derderian, Gabriella Green, Christopher Hager, Ansley Grace Hamilton, James Jude Johnson, Emelie Latzer, Elliot Lazar, Tayler Mettra, Conor McGiffin, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Emily Qualmann, Daniel Rabinowitz, Isabel Robin, Jacob Simon, Brayden Singley, Lauren Blair Smith, Lauren Steinert, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, Scott Willits.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award®-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award®-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award®-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award®-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres.

Please Note: BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

TGuild.org.