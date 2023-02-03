Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Beloved Classic FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Plays The Bank Of America PAC In March

This production is part of the BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage March 9–12, 2023.

Feb. 03, 2023  
Beloved Classic FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Plays The Bank Of America PAC In March

The American Theatre Guild will present an innovative new production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage March 9-12, 2023.

Tickets to FIDDLER ON THE ROOF are available at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com and BAPACThousandOaks.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@A

A beloved theatrical classic from Tony-winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick, this critically acclaimed production is directed by Tony Award®-winner Bartlett Sher (To Kill a Mockingbird, South Pacific, The King and I) and choreographed by the acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter.

The cast features Jonathan Hashmonay as Tevye, Maite Uzal as Golde, Andrew Hendrick as Lazar Wolf, Mary Beth Webber as Yente, Randa Meierhenry as Tzeitel, Graceann Kontak as Hodel, Yardén Barr as Chava, Daniel Kushner as Motel, Austin J. Gresham as Perchik, Carson Robinette as Fyedka and Jason Thomas Sofge as Constable.

The ensemble includes Morgan Cohen, Max Derderian, Gabriella Green, Christopher Hager, Ansley Grace Hamilton, James Jude Johnson, Emelie Latzer, Elliot Lazar, Tayler Mettra, Conor McGiffin, Ali Arian Molaei, Jacob Nahor, Emily Qualmann, Daniel Rabinowitz, Isabel Robin, Jacob Simon, Brayden Singley, Lauren Blair Smith, Lauren Steinert, Alex Stone, Rosie Webber, Scott Willits.

The original Broadway production of Fiddler on the Roof, which opened in 1964, was the first musical in history to surpass 3,000 performances. The show won the 1965 Tony Award for Best Musical in addition to eight other Tony Awards that year. This acclaimed revival proudly introduces a new generation to the iconic musical adored across the globe.

Fiddler on the Roof has musical supervision by Tony Award®-winner Ted Sperling, scenic design by Tony Award®-winner Michael Yeargan, costume design by Tony Award®-winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Donald Holder, sound design by Tony Award®-winner Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann and hair and wig design by Tom Watson. Casting is by Jason Styres.

Please Note: BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

TGuild.org.




Tommy James & The Shondells to Play The Kavli Theatre in June Photo
Tommy James & The Shondells to Play The Kavli Theatre in June
Tommy James & The Shondells have sold over 100 million records worldwide and will bring all their hits to The Kavli Theatre on Friday, June 16th, 2023, at 8pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday, February 3rd at 10am.
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Honors Frank Sinatra at the Fred Kavli Theatre Photo
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Honors Frank Sinatra at the Fred Kavli Theatre
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. A must-see show, fans can experience Frank and his music at the peak of his career.
BLUEYS BIG PLAY Is Coming Soon To Thousand Oaks! Photo
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Is Coming Soon To Thousand Oaks!
The American Theatre Guild presents the Thousand Oaks engagement of BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage Tuesday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Grammy-Winning Artist Rosanne Cash Returns To Thousand Oaks Next Month Photo
Grammy-Winning Artist Rosanne Cash Returns To Thousand Oaks Next Month
One of country music's most renowned singer/songwriters, Rosanne Cash, comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 8:00 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


Conejo Players Launches the 2023 Youth Theatre Intensive Program
January 25, 2023

The mission of Conejo Players Theatre (CPT) has always been to provide our community with year-round affordable live theatre and support the educational needs of the community. As the company kicks off its 65th season, they have announced the 2023 Youth Theatre Intensive (YTI) program.
ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Honors Frank Sinatra at the Fred Kavli TheatreONE MORE FOR THE ROAD Honors Frank Sinatra at the Fred Kavli Theatre
January 19, 2023

ONE MORE FOR THE ROAD honors the musical legacy of Frank Sinatra and his tremendous contribution to the Great American Songbook. A must-see show, fans can experience Frank and his music at the peak of his career.
BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Is Coming Soon To Thousand Oaks!BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Is Coming Soon To Thousand Oaks!
January 18, 2023

The American Theatre Guild presents the Thousand Oaks engagement of BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage Tuesday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Conejo Players To Debut DON'T DRINK THE WATER By Woody AllenConejo Players To Debut DON'T DRINK THE WATER By Woody Allen
January 3, 2023

The Conejo Players Theatre presents “Don't Drink the Water” by Woody Allen. 
Gipsy Kings, Featuring Tonino Baliardo, Bring Their Renaissance Tour to Thousand OaksGipsy Kings, Featuring Tonino Baliardo, Bring Their Renaissance Tour to Thousand Oaks
January 3, 2023

Undisputed masters of gypsy music, the Grammy-winning Gipsy Kings, featuring Tonino Baliardo come to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 pm.
share