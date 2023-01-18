Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BLUEY'S BIG PLAY Is Coming Soon To Thousand Oaks!

Jan. 18, 2023  
The American Theatre Guild presents the Thousand Oaks engagement of BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW. This production is part of the BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES and will take the Bank of America Performing Arts Center stage Tuesday, February 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets to BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW are available for purchase at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

Grab the sticky geckos, break out the duck cakes, and alert the grannies! It's time to meet the much-loved Heeler family, who will be coming to Thousand Oaks with the Bluey live show, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show!

The Emmy Award-winning animated preschool series, which airs on Disney Junior, Disney Channel, and Disney+, will be "taking the show on the road" to the Bank of America Performing Arts Center this February.

Fans of all ages will get to see Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli as they've never seen them before, as the Heelers embark on their very first live theater show in the U.S. featuring puppetry, live actors, and iconic sets. Based on an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm, Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show also contains new music by Bluey composer, Joff Bush.

"After seeing the amazing reaction the show received during its Australia run, we are delighted to bring this standout live theater show to U.S. audiences," said director Rosemary Myers of Windmill Theatre Co. "We know how much love there is out there for Bluey and are thrilled and honored to translate these brilliant characters into the three-dimensional world and to share this special experience with fans throughout America."

Bluey's Big Play The Stage Show is presented by BBC Studios and Andrew Kay in association with Windmill Theatre Co. The stage show enjoyed much success in the home market of Australia, where it premiered in Bluey's hometown Brisbane and went on to perform 447 times across 65 venues, including the Sydney Opera House.

Please Note: BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 22-23 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.




