Acting Classes Offered At Santa Paula Theater Center

Santa Paula Theater Center presents Monologue and Scene Study Classes with Taylor Kasch "Acting with Intent" July 1st - August 19th on Monday evenings from 7 pm-10 pm.

Taylor Kasch, an award winning actor and director, has designed the class to suit the needs of both beginners and professionals alike. Series includes 7 classes, 1 private coaching session, and an actors evening showcase. Information or registration can be obtained by contacting Taylor directly at 805-201-5066 or flyinghgroup@yahoo.com Class size is limited. Cost for the week 8 series is $200.00. Santa Paula Theater Center is located at 125 South7th Street in downtown Santa Paula. Class will be held on the BackStage performance area.

Taught by Director and Actor Taylor Kasch and focusing on scene and monologue study, it is the perfect place for the experienced thespian to hone their skills or the beginning actor to learn the basics of acting in a warm and supportive environment.

Taylor began his career at the American Conservatory Youth Repertory. He has performed in numerous theatres in San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles. Aside from founding the Flying H Group Theatre Company locally, he was the founding artistic director of the San Francisco Actors Theatre. Flying H specialized in thought provoking, edgy material. Described by the media as the theatrical gem of the coast, Kasch's choice of material and execution set Flying H apart from your standard theatre fare. His former students can be seen regularly on television and in films.

MONOLOGUE AND SCENE STUDY CLASSES with Taylor Kasch "Acting with Intent" (includes 7 classes, 1 private coaching session, and an evening showcase) at Santa Paula Theater Center $200 for the 8 week series.

Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 So. 7th Street (corner of Main and 7th), Santa Paula,CA www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.





