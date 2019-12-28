Acting Class Begin in January in Santa Paula

Santa Paula Theater Center presents Monologue and Scene Study Classes with Taylor Kasch "Acting with Intent" January 13 through March 9. (No class on Feb. 3) Monday Evenings from 7 pm-10 pm. Taylor Kasch, an award winning actor and director, has designed the class to suit the needs of both beginners and professionals alike. Series includes 7 classes, 1 private coaching session, and an actors evening showcase. Information or registration can be obtained by contacting Taylor directly at 805-201-5066 or flyinghgroup@yahoo.com Class size is limited. Cost for the week 8 series is $200.00-SPTC is located at 125 7th St. on the corner of Main and 7th St. in downtown Santa Paula. Class will be held on the back-stage performance area.

Taught by Director and Actor Taylor Kasch and focusing on scene and monologue study, it is the perfect place for the experienced thespian to hone their skills or the beginning actor to learn the basics of acting in a warm and supportive environment.

Taylor began his career at the American Conservatory Youth Repertory. He has performed in numerous theatres in San Francisco, Minneapolis, and Los Angeles. Aside from founding the Flying H Group Theatre Company locally, he was the founding artistic director of the San Francisco Actors Theatre. Flying H specialized in thought provoking, edgy material. Described by the media as the theatrical gem of the coast, Kasch's choice of material and execution set Flying H apart from your standard theatre fare. His former students can be seen regularly on television and in films.

WHAT: MONOLOGUE AND SCENE STUDY CLASSES with Taylor Kasch "Acting with Intent"-includes 7 classes, 1 private coaching session, and an evening showcase at the Santa Paula Theater Center. $200 for the 8 week series.

Class size is limited.

Contact Taylor Kasch at 805-201-5066 or flyinghgroup@yahoo.com for information or registration.





