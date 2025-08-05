A TASTE OF IRELAND Comes to Northern California

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of the world’s top Irish dance shows, featuring a starry roster of international dance champions, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation, comes to Redwood City, 7:30pm, Thursday, September 25, 2025 at the Fox Theatre and Santa Rosa, 7:30pm, Friday, September 26 at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, fresh off its West End debut in the U.K. Offering an exhilarating celebration delivered with more than a pint of Irish wit, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is presented by Pace Live as part of its 2025 world tour. The production debuted in the U.S. in 2024 with a wildly successful Off-Broadway engagement, followed by smash hit runs around the world where it was praised by Time Out Sydney as “world-class Irish dancing, melodic folk music mashups, live acapella tap battles, and craic galore,” and BroadwayWorld Sydney as “an evening to excite and satisfy your Irish palette.” A For tickets and information, the public may visit ATasteofIrelandShow.com.

Featuring an acclaimed cast of World Champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation combines Irish charm with sensational talents for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Set to reimagined classics such as “Danny Boy,” “Wild Rover,” and others that have been given modern spins, the high-octane performance offers thrilling dance performances that convey heartfelt emotion, transporting audiences through Ireland’s tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery, and spectacular lighting effects.

The production features World Champion Irish dancers, stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance such as headliners Gavin Shevlin (two-time World Champion, formerly of Lord of the Dance and Riverdance), Callum O’Neill (World Champion, formerly of Riverdance), Cian Walsh (World Championship runner-up), as well as fiddle player Megan McGinley (Patrick O'Keeffe Young Musician of the Year, featured in the film “TRAD” and formerly of Lord of the Dance), who are set to perform, among other world-class Irish dancers and performers. (NOTE: casting is subject to change.)

A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation blends cultural traditions with modern flair and plenty of ‘craic,’ creating a performance that has had audiences across the globe leaping to their feet for an immersive experience that captures the essence of Irish culture. With more than 150 five-star reviews on Facebook, the show combines storytelling with modern Irish dance, tap, and contemporary dance, while its world-class performers offer up heartwarming storytelling to create a memorable and dynamic performance that bridges traditional and contemporary Irish art forms.

Directed and produced by Brent Pace (This is Not a Happy Room – Off West End, A Taste of Ireland – Off-Broadway), co-directed and produced by Ceili Moore (World Champion, Riverdance and Lord of the Dance artist), and with musical direction by Charlie Galloway (Talisk), A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation unites a powerhouse creative team driving this bold reimagining of Irish theatrical performance.

Said the show’s producer and director Brent Pace, “This show offers audiences an adventure through the heart and soul of Ireland, where every beat of music and every step of Irish dance shares a captivating journey. Each narrative is interwoven with dramatic lighting, breathtaking visual scenery, and performances that express the depth of these stories, so that audiences can appreciate Ireland’s rich history through movement, music, and dance.” He also notes, “Dance fans will be further thrilled to find that the taps in A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation are not pre-recorded but performed 100 percent live. Every performance is a breathtaking feat of excellence.”

Brent Pace (Producer and Director) has over 20 years of experience in Irish dance. As the son of a prominent Australian Irish dance teacher, Pace trained with top dancers in London, Dublin, Australia, and the United States. His career highlights include becoming a world medalist, a six-time national champion, and earning top placements in major competitions worldwide. After joining The Rhythms of Ireland in 2009, he became its youngest lead dancer by 2011 and later performed as principal dancer with Gaelforce Dance. He also starred in ABC3’s “Dancing Down Under” documentary, which followed his journey to the world championships. Now a theatrical producer and director, Pace continues to specialize in Celtic productions and trains at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney, Australia. His career highlights include producing A Taste of Ireland (Off-Broadway) and serving as associate producer on This is Not a Happy Room.

Ceili Moore (Producer) began dancing at the age of three under the tutelage of Geraldine French, her mother Fiona-Gaye Moore, and Bernadette Langshaw-Clarke. Throughout her competitive Irish dance career, she won titles such as Australian National, North American National, All Ireland, and World Champion. She began her professional career at age 18, performing in shows such as Riverdance and Lord of the Dance across 15 countries. Her highlights include performing the lead role of Morrighan alongside Michael Flatley, performing on the West End, and appearing on “The Graham Norton Show” and “Good Morning America.” Moore also served as an ambassador for the Peter “Bullfrog” Moore Foundation and was featured in ABC3’s “Dancing Down Under” documentary. Since 2016, she has been a producer and choreographer with A Taste of Ireland, working alongside her partner Brent Pace on the continuous development of Pace Live productions, touring globally.