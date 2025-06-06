A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Opening At Santa Paula Theater Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Santa Paula Theater Center has announced their third Main Stage show of Season 2025, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE by Tennessee Williams.

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and widely regarded as one of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, is a searing portrait of the psychological and moral unraveling of Blanche DuBois, a once-elegant Southern belle whose sudden arrival in New Orleans sparks a volatile power struggle with her sister's domineering husband. As tensions rise, the play explores the collision of illusion and reality, exposing deep veins of desire, brutality, and vulnerability. With its raw emotional intensity and timeless relevance, this theatrical masterpiece continues to resonate as a profound exploration of human fragility.

From painting workshops to concerts to classes to magic shows to great plays – there's always something happening at the Santa Paula Theater Center! For more information visit our website at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org. Season tickets also available to purchase!

Coming up next on the Main Stage AMERICAN SON, August 29. - September 28, 2025 and THE FARNDALE AVENUE HOUSING ESTATE TOWNSWOMAN'S DRAMATIC SOCIETY'S PRODUCTION OF A CHRISTMAS CAROL by David McGillivray and Walter Zerlin, Jr, November 14 - December 21, 2025.

The wearing of masks while inside the Santa Paula Theater Center is optional, though highly encouraged for the safety of our patrons, actors, and staff.

It will run from June 20th - July 20th, 2025 with performances on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM and Sunday Matinees at 2:30 PM. Santa Paula Theater Center is located at 125 S. Seventh Street, Santa Paula, CA 93060. Phone # 805-525-4645. More information can be found at www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

Comments