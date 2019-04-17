A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE Comes To Simi Valley Cultural Center

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center proudly presents A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE from April 26 - May 19, 2019 with performances Friday and Saturday at 8 pm and Sunday at 2 pm at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065. Tickets are Adults $28, Seniors 60 & Above and Students $24, and Children 12 & Under $20 and can be purchased online at www.simi-arts.org or by calling the box office at (805) 583-7900.



A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE was created by Dean Regan and will feature award-winning actress Michele McRae in the title role of Patsy Cline. McRae has previously won critical acclaim for her portray of the country music icon in multiple productions of ALWAYS, PATSY CLINE. Joining McRae onstage will be Michael German as Little Big Man, a small town country music radio DJ who narrates the story.

A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE chronicles the life of one of the most influential female country singers of all time, Patsy Cline. The first female solo artist ever inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and one of the most successful crossover artists in history, the iconic Patsy Cline packed a lot of great music into her short life, which tragically ended in a plane crash at the age of 30. Developed with the help of her widow Charlie Dick and featuring more than 20 of her hit songs, this show pays tribute to the remarkable singer by following her career from her early honky-tonk days through her success at the Grand Ole Opry and beyond. Included in the production are full length signature tunes like "Walkin' After Midnight," "I Fall to Pieces," "Crazy", "A Closer Walk With Thee" and more!



Fred Helsel will direct and produce with Gary Poirot as Musical Director. Seth Kamenow leads the design team as Production Designer with Ken Patton as Costume Designer, Kevin Kahm as Sound Designer, and Kimberly Kiley as Stage Manager. For more information about A CLOSER WALK WITH PATSY CLINE, visit www.simi-arts.org or contact the box office at (805) 583-7900.





Related Articles Shows View More Thousand Oaks Stories

More Hot Stories For You