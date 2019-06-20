VIDEO: First Look At CONSTELLATIONS At Jobsite Theatre

Jun. 20, 2019  

What if every decision we've made-and not made-exists simultaneously in infinite parallel universes? So goes this bracing, glorious love story of Marianne and Roland, an urban beekeeper and a physicist, whose myriad possibilities unfold in sumptuous arcs and trajectories that challenge the distinction between choice and destiny.

Nick Payne's critically-acclaimed triumph melds science and romance into Constellations, a play that comes along every so often to disrupt our notion of what can be done in theater and what it means to be alive and in love.

For more information visit: www.jobsitetheater.org.

VIDEO: First Look At CONSTELLATIONS At Jobsite Theatre
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Katharine McPhee Shares WAITRESS Rehearsal Video
  • VIDEO: Jackie Burns Sings New Take on GREASE's 'You're the One That I Want'
  • VIDEO: Middle Church Choir Sings 'You Will Be Found' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Honor of Pride Month
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON 'Broadway Brews Project' Episodes Now Streaming on The STAGE Network
  • VIDEO: See Billy Porter, Todrick Hall in Taylor Swift's New Music Video for 'You Need to Calm Down'

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup