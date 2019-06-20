VIDEO: First Look At CONSTELLATIONS At Jobsite Theatre

What if every decision we've made-and not made-exists simultaneously in infinite parallel universes? So goes this bracing, glorious love story of Marianne and Roland, an urban beekeeper and a physicist, whose myriad possibilities unfold in sumptuous arcs and trajectories that challenge the distinction between choice and destiny.

Nick Payne's critically-acclaimed triumph melds science and romance into Constellations, a play that comes along every so often to disrupt our notion of what can be done in theater and what it means to be alive and in love.

For more information visit: www.jobsitetheater.org.





