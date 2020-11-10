TampaREP Presents Virtual Production of I AND YOU

I and You will perform live at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, November 22, 2020 and a recording will stream from 5:00 P.M. through midnight Wednesday, November 25.

Tampa Repertory Theatre (TampaREP) will present a live, virtual production of award-winning playwright Lauren Gunderson's play I and You on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. on the Broadway On Demand platform. Tickets are $10, plus a $3.95 platform fee. The performance can be accessed HERE!

A recording of the performance will be available for on-demand streaming on Broadway On Demand from Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. through midnight Wednesday, November 25.

In I and You, a young man, Anthony, arrives at the door of a classmate, Caroline, bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass, an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks the much deeper mystery that has brought them together.

One of the most-produced playwrights in the US, Lauren Gunderson has had more than 20 plays produced, including Silent Sky, which was staged by TampaREP in 2016. I and You won the 2014 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award, and was a finalist for the 2014 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Helmed by TampaREP Producing Artistic Director and CEO Emilia Sargent (TampaREP's Copenhagen and The Children's Hour), I and You stars Nicholas D. Hoop (Stupid F**cking Bird and A View From the Bridge) and Olivia Sargent (The Children's Hour, Creative Loafing Top Ten Performances of 2015).

TampaREP will produce additional virtual programming throughout the 2020-2021 season, and will announce the next production soon. More information about TampaREP and its mission is available at TampaRep.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You