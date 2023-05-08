Review: THE DEVIL'S STAIRCASE at Carrollwood Players

The productions runs through May 13

Imagine getting everything you've ever wanted in your entire life because a client liked how you taught him how to swing a golf club and sees you as "the Tigers Woods of South Tampa."

A CWP Black Box Production at Carrollwood Players, The Devil's Staircase, written and directed by Gabriel Flores, had its world debut on Friday night and runs through May 13.

Hyper-local, mentioning locations any Tampa native would recognize, the play follows Noah (Mike Bringuier), a new-to-Tampa golf pro turned coach whom a high society family befriends.

At first, resisting as "perception is everything with The Prestons," Noah begins to see the benefits of connecting with the Preston family. He revels in being a beloved and welcomed extended family member, indoctrinated by Milo Preston (A Genaro Garcia) into a lavish Preston lifestyle he thoroughly enjoys and will do anything to keep. At the first of many family dinners, Noah meets and flirts with the beautiful Olivia (Kimberly Epstein), who reciprocates the sexual attraction. He later discovers her identity as Milo's girlfriend, and though still mutually attracted, Noah is pushed onto Lucy (Lytia Brooks), the unmarried Preston daughter.

THE SECRET GARDEN & More Lead Florida's May 2023 Theater Top PicksDespite being in other relationships, Noah and Olivia eventually cannot resist the temptation and begin an illicit affair.

Barbara Carter and Jim Gunning are exceptional at playing the elitist Mr. and Mrs. Preston. A favorite comedic scene had Mrs. Preston fretting over a melting ice sculpture. Another that shows the pretentiousness of the family Preston was a dinner at Berns, whom Noah thought was Burns. All set to order her meal, Milo orders for Olivia; Milo also replaces Noah's order with a duplicate of his own. A Genaro captures the silver-spoon-rich kid attitude exceptionally well.

The Preston family played cloying to a tee, excluding Lucy, who seemed more down-to-earth and relatable. While Mrs. Preston would be a Karen asking to speak to the manager, Lucy would apologize for making a scene.

Mike and Kimberly portray the obsessed couple in such a way that you feel sorry for their involvement in the Preston family. You wish they had met under different circumstances. The couple is the antithesis of The Prestons. Despite her talent and intelligence, Olivia served only as a decorative ornament on Milo's arm, whereas Noah allowed her to be her authentic self.

When Milo bores of Olivia (or his mother got into his head) and throws her away, Noah does his best to keep up appearances with Lucy and still bed Olivia. Noah's confidant Greg (Macks Milner) only serves to remind him that he is on the outside looking in without being a golf Pro or being a part of the Preston family.

In a relatively short time, Noah is a beloved non-blood family member, in a relationship with Lucy, pushed into marriage and giving The Prestons grandbabies, making his way up the corporate ladder at her father-in-law's company, attempting to keep up the pretense of the perfect marriage, and pretending to do what is needed to get Lucy pregnant.

Lytia as Lucy is the heart of the production. She has a smile that makes you joyful, and I hated that Noah was using her.

All the while, Noah continues his obsession with Olivia. One of the women in Noah's life does get pregnant, which leads to an untimely demise. But which one?

I really enjoyed Mike's portrayal of Noah until the end. Then I wondered if Noah truly made a pact with the devil. Nothing is that perfect. The ending with Detectives Roberts (Macks) and Mitchum (Ben Strickhouser) left me speculating.

Visit Carrollwood Players through May 13 to find out who has a positive pregnancy test and why this story is called a psychological thriller. www.carrollwoodplayers.org




From This Author - Deborah Bostock-Kelley

A twice-published author, multi-time award-winning playwright, magazine writer, theatre reviewer, and newspaper journalist with 30+ years in journalism and business copywriting, Deb was a 2022 Recipie... (read more about this author)

