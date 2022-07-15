Review: NUNSENSE A-MEN Proves to Be a Confession Full of Laughs, and Just What We Needed at Straz Center for The Performing Arts

"You'll have to excuse our set this evening, you see the students are putting on the musical Vaseline." - Sister Mary Regina, Mother Superior

"Ben & Jerry's ain't tasted the same since..." -Sister Mary Hubert, Mistress of Novices

Nunsense premiered off-Broadway in 1985 with music, lyrics, and a book by Dan Goggin. The show ran for 3,672 performances and became the second longest-running off-Broadway show in history. Nunsense was then adapted for television starring everyone's favorite Golden Girl Rue McClanahan and has since produced six sequels and three spin-off adaptations.

Nunsense A-Men, more recently produced at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, a "Straz Produced" production, brings to the stage a group of local bay area performers to tell the story of the Little Sisters of Hoboken. As the leader of the Merry Band of Nuns is none other than the Enigmatic, and truly Exceptional Matthew McGee as Sister Mary Regina, Mother Superior. For the first time in 22 years, Matthew McGee makes his Jaeb stage debut as a performer in the musical. Dubbed a "Life-Long, bucket list opportunity", Matthew is just downright Heaven-sent in the role. From his first entrance to final bow Matthew, along with the rest of the cast present a side-splitting, laugh-filled evening that will make your cheeks hurt even the next day.

To put it simply, the story of Nunsense A-Men finds our "Little Sisters of Hoboken" in a slight financial conundrum. You see Sister Julia, "Child of God", is the order's cook. She has always had a way of making recipes unique, and while producing a cookbook, had decided to try a soup-de jour so to speak, with a tainted vichyssoise, and accidentally killing fifty-two of the sisters and leaving only a few remaining. Mother Superior and the other Sisters take it upon themselves to bury all but four of the deceased Sisters as they have run out of monetary funds to do so. So Mother Superior and the others stick the four remaining deceased into the freezer. So in order to raise funds to send the Sisters to their "Heavenly Reward," the Little Sisters of Hoboken plan to hold a Fundraiser type Cabaret to complete the proper burial needs. Filled with zany characters, hilarious antics, and audience participation Nunsense A-Men will leave you in stitches.

As Sister Mary Hubert, Mistress of Novices, JS McLaughlin is a stand-out. His vocal abilities shine in numbers like "Holier than Thou," which will literally "take you to church," from the first note all the way to the final phrase. His camaraderie with McGee's Sister Mary Regina is unmatched and a joy to watch, to see these two play off one another's antics is a hilarious force that needs to be seen.

Sister Robert Anne played by Ryan-Patrick McLaughlin is a stellar addition to the company. His Number "I Wanna Be a Star" is reminiscent of the great Patti Lupone, and you want to watch his every move. He wants so bad to be in the spotlight, and at times you feel his frustration always playing "Second Fiddle." He fills the role with top-notch comedic timing and is wonderful here.

Jaryn McCann as Sister Mary Leo is every Nun Ballerina's dream. Hilariously captured in "Dancing is the way I pray," Jaryn does exceptional work here. Having last seen Jaryn onstage in both Evil Dead the Musical, and Murder on the Orient Express, both at Stageworks, his Straz debut is nothing short of magnificent. Jaryn is an exceptional talent and one to watch, and his Sister Mary Leo proves to be at the top of her class of Novices, holding his own with the best of them.

As Sister Mary Amnesia, Aaron Castle makes yet another stellar turn. His exceptional talent can be seen across Tampa Bay and even in the Nashville theatre community. Having last seen Aaron onstage in Stagework's Murder on the Orient Express, I know that whenever Aaron is involved it's going to be a joy to watch. I will say, however, that though a great addition to the company, the vocal delivery of his lines came across as slightly obtrusive at times. When all the performer's used their own natural voices to portray the characters, I wonder why Amnesia was served as almost a caricature, and at times it took me out of the moment. I wonder if this was a Director, or Actor choice. His singing abilities are unmatched here, especially on the higher end of the scale. When he finally has his epiphany in Act 2 during his "Story" it proves to be a nice bookend to his character arc.

As our Mother Superior, Sister Mary Regina Matthew McGee is exceptional. With his side-splitting wit and unmatched comedic timing, Matthew is in his element. The moment in which he discovers a bag of poppers, "RUSH", the entire audience erupted with laughter. Reminiscent of the unforgettable Youtube clip of Rue McClanahan in the very same habit, Matthew's performance is unforgettable. Putting his own unique spin on the role, Matthew combines improv, shameless plugs and exceptional physical comedy to make this a role he was destined to play. They say being a Nun is "Habit forming," and I would return again and again to see Matthew in his Habit, or element so to speak.

Director/Choreographer Alison Burns and Music Director Juan Rodriguez have captained a stellar ship that sails with the smoothest of ease. Exceptional Scenic Design by Brian Smallheer blends well with lighting design by the great Jo Averill-Snell complementing the world in which the show resides and providing an exceptional backdrop for the story of the Sisters.

With exceptional choreography, stellar vocals, and hilarious comedy the final Preview of Nunsense A-Men proved to be the wittiest ticket in town, and bar none a laugh-filled evening that we all need now more than ever. In a world in which rising gas prices, the increased mark-up on food, and the overall cost of living are at an extreme high, we all need to take some time to laugh. Nunsense A-Men proves to be just the ticket. Like I said before they say, "Being a Nun is Habit forming," so make it a "Habit" to head to the Straz Center's Jaeb Theater for Nunsense A-Men and laugh till your cheeks hurt or your habit falls off. Tickets are available by visiting strazcenter.org. Onstage through August 7, this is one show Mother Superior would be extremely sad you missed.

PHOTO CREDIT: THE STRAZ CENTER