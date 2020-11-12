Playwright Lauren Gunderson Joins Live TampaREP Talkback

Student discount added for 'I And You'.

Following Tampa Repertory Theatre's (TampaREP's) live, virtual performance of Lauren Gunderson's play I and You on Sunday, November 22 at 3:00 P.M., Gunderson herself will join in a post-show talkback session along with the I and You cast, creatives, and a special Generation Z panel. Audience members will be able to join the Zoom talkback via a link on Broadway on Demand at the end of the live, streamed performance.

Tickets to I and You are $10, plus a $3.95 platform fee. Students may take advantage of a special $6 ticket by using the code STUD3NT. To access the performance, go to tamparep.org/iandyou.

A recording of the performance will be available for on-demand streaming on Broadway On Demand from Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. through midnight Wednesday, November 25.

Lauren Gunderson is one of the top 20 most-produced playwrights in the country, and has been America's most-produced living playwright since 2016. She has had over twenty plays produced, including I and You, Emilie: La Marquise Du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight, Parts They Call Deep, and Silent Sky, which was staged by TampaREP in 2016. I and You won the 2014 Harold and Mimi Steinberg/American Theatre Critics Association New Play Award, and was a finalist for the 2014 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

In I and You, a young man, Anthony, arrives at the door of a classmate, Caroline, bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass, an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn't been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks the much deeper mystery that has brought them together.

Helmed by TampaREP Producing Artistic Director and CEO Emilia Sargent (TampaREP's Copenhagen and The Children's Hour), I and You stars Nicholas D. Hoop (Stupid F**cking Bird and A View From the Bridge) and Olivia Sargent (The Children's Hour, Creative Loafing Top Ten Performances of 2015).

TampaREP will produce additional virtual programming throughout the 2020-2021 season, and will announce the next production soon. More information about TampaREP and its mission is available at TampaRep.org.

